Family Promise Week To Raise Awareness Of Homelessness Kicks Off October 17

Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga is very proud to announce “Family Promise Week,” a full week of events designed to spread awareness and raise funds for homelessness in our community.

FP at Chatt State -- Monday, October 17

From 10 am through 1 pm, Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga will be at Chattanooga State Community College’s Main Campus, located at 4501 Amnicola Highway in Chattanooga. This is the kickoff to Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week and we will be spreading awareness about the work we do in the local area.

Line Dancing Night -- Tuesday, October 18

We will be holding a Line Dancing Night at Mac Ave Events, located at 1304 McCallie Avenue, from 6 – 7:30 pm. Come join us for a fun night of line dancing and a chance to win some Family Promise swag.

Wish List Wednesday -- Wednesday, October 19

We would love for anyone and everyone to come visit us at our Day Shelter at 1184 Baldwin St. The goal is to stock up our cabinets with items we can give to those in need: snacks, breakfast items, and beverages.

Give Back Night! -- Thursday, October 20

Come to Wanderlinger Brewery, located at 1208 King St, after work on a Thirsty Thursday! They are sponsoring Family Promise between 5 and 7, with proceeds benefiting the families we serve.

Virtual Hike4Homelessness -- Friday, October 21

The average stay in a shelter for families experiencing homelessness is 60 to 90 days. We are asking friends to hike for 60 to 90 minutes on Friday, October 21, to help bring a greater awareness to the issue. Post a hike selfie and remember to tag @fampromcha and use #hike4homelessness

Family Promise provides a safe, welcoming environment with caring, professional staff to help families quickly transition to self-sustainability. They strive to keep families together and serves all family configurations including two underserved segments: two-parent families with children and adolescents, and single fathers with children and adolescents. Family Promise also serves single mothers with children and adolescents, pregnant women, and custodial parents with children and adolescents.

Family Promise has numerous opportunities to become involved through volunteering, donations, and giving. For more information, please email contactfpgc@gmail.com