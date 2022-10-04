Girls Inc. Looking For Mentors For Their Annual UnBought and UnBossed Experience

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for a few great women to serve as mentors for its annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience.

Mentors will be selected by Girls Inc. of Chattanooga girls participating in the SHE: She Can, She Will program and honored at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's annual UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon.

Nominations are open Monday, October 3rd 2022 through Monday, October 17th 2022. Nominations can be completed online here. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by the deadline.

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for women who have made a positive impact in the community and especially in the lives of women and girls. Over 100 local women have been honored over the years and there are so many more in Chattanooga who should be recognized. Not only does this event honor inspiring women in our community, it also provides Girls Inc. girls with the opportunity to benefit from the mentorship of remarkable women.

"We are so excited to discover and celebrate another group of incredible women from our local community as our next class of UnBought and UnBossed honorees selected by our local teen participants. Every girl should have someone who can support and show her the possibilities that are within her reach." said Toccora Johnson-Petersen, CEO Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

UnBought and UnBossed honorees are selected by girls participating in the program SHE: She Can, She Will. Teens participating in this program will learn about women who have made an impact throughout history and in their communities. They will select an honored woman from the community to be their mentor, many of the mentor/mentee relationships continue beyond the program. Personal and identifying information is removed so that the girls select their honorees based solely on merit.

The UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon will be celebrating its 19th year on March 24th, 2023 at the Westin. UnBought and UnBossed is a tribute to the spirit and determination of Shirley Chisholm, the first woman to run for president of the United States. Chisholm declared herself to be a representative of all people and made a commitment to serve as a leader who would remain “unbought and unbossed.” Girls Inc. girls will illustrate the link between past, present and future generations of female leadership by honoring their mentors with a short presentation in front of attendees, during this luncheon. Through this process, girls develop their interviewing, research and presentation skills.

The UnBought and UnBossed luncheon has been a Chattanooga favorite for many companies, professionals and community leaders, with hundreds of supporters in attendance celebrating and honoring female community leaders who exemplify the Girls Inc. of Chattanooga values; strong, smart and bold.