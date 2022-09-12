Grab The Rope Helps The Disadvantaged, The Homeless, And The Incarcerated

Earlier this year, Devonta Norris saw a need in the community to help those that are often overlooked by the rest of society.

The result was the creation of Grab The Rope, whose primary purpose is to make everyone aware of the often systemic oppression of disadvantaged youth and the elderly among us.

Norris says the goals of Grab The Rope are simple: to obtain forms or care for the disadvantaged and to focus on helping the city grow as one.

His organization is working towards eliminating substandard living conditions for the incarcerated and drawing pubic scrutiny to accusations of overuse of authority by law enforcement.

But Grab The Rope is about more than just shining a light on abuses and injustice. They are also about make the city better, helping to organize citywide clean ups along with working to help feed and clothe the homeless and economically disadvantaged that often live in the margins of society.

Down the road, Norris envisions opening a shot that harnesses the growing popularity of hemp cultivation in order to build affordable homes of the environmentally sustainable crop.

If you'd like to learn more about Grab The Rope, you can contact Norris at (423) 413-7219 or via email at devontanorris@gmail.com