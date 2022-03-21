green|spaces Gets Ready To Celebrate Earth Day With Eco Field Day

green|spaces is hard at work planning for Eco Field Day, Chattanooga's Earth Day celebration in Miller Park with sustainability themed field day competitions for teams from area businesses in the morning and live music, vendors, and festivities in the afternoon/evening of April 22

They are also getting ready for the Chattanooga Green Prix May 6 & 7 where elementary, middle, and high school students will be racing full scale electric vehicles that they built from a kit.

And if that wasn't enough, they are also organizing Build it Green, their leadership and workforce development program which prepares 18-24 year olds with untapped potential for opportunities in green building and community development.

But most importantly, they can't do this all by themselves. They need teams, business sponsors, volunteers, and most of all: you to come out and support the events.

green|spaces has been active in Chattanooga since 2007, helping people take simple steps to improve the quality of the environment and quality of life in the Chattanooga region.

They strive to improve the health and efficiency of housing, to provide workforce development for green building and electric vehicle industries, to help businesses reduce their environmental impact, and to work with a wide range of partners to improve water quality, food access and biodiversity.

If you would like to help out, you can join green|spaces as an individual or corporate member, as well as getting your green|leader professional certificate or getting your business green|light certified.

green|leader is a professional development certificate, open to anyone wanting to further their sustainability journey. green|light is a corporate sustainability certification for businesses to implement steps toward environmental stewardship.

Simply email them at info@greenspaceschattanooga.org, call them at (423) 648-0963, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @greenspacescha to learn more.