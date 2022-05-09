Habitat For Humanity: Changing Lives One House At A Time

The swing of a hammer. The cut of a saw. The joy on the face of a new homeowner. These are all parts of what make Habitat for Humanity one of the most well-known of all non-profits.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area been active locally since 1986, and over the past 36 years has worked in partnership with all of God’s people in need to build simple, decent, and affordable homes.

An ecumenical Christian non-profit housing organization, they partner with corporations, churches, civic groups, and individuals in the Chattanooga community to help them build or improve a place they can call home.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay and affordable, zero percent interest mortgage. With Chattanooga’s support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.

The goal of Habitat for Humanity is simple: helping families who would otherwise not qualify for a traditional mortgage achieve their dream of homeownership by building affordable housing, and to preserve affordable housing already existing in Chattanooga.

Since 1996 we have built 27 new homes for women led households in Chattanooga. This year, we will build our 28th home for Taryn. She is vibrant, determined, and thankful to partner with those in the community who are stepping up to support her through this cause.

The Women Build Breakfast proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area and its Women Build program. Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program recruits, educates, and inspires women to take up the cause for decent and affordable homes in their communities. It is a call to action to women from all walks of life to make a donation, spend a day on a worksite and be advocates.

People can support their mission by donating to the Women Build home on their website, www.habichatt.org/donations, volunteering on an build site, and by sharing about the Women Build program with friends and family.

They also want to express their appreciation for the support from all their sponsors, but especially Hutton/ModWash and Real Estate Partners, their presenting sponsors for this year’s Women Build Breakfast.

You can learn more at www.habichatt.org, on Instagram @habichatt, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/habichatt, via email at office@habichatt.org, or by phone at (423) 756-0507.