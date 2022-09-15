HES Teams Up With Best Friends Animal Society For Weekend Adopt Event

Humane Educational Society and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

This weekend, September 16-18, HES and Best Friends are taking part in National Adoption Weekend to help combat the growing shelter crisis in America with adoptions specials and events.

"We are participating in this event to raise awareness that shelters have seen an influx in animal intakes this year. We have adopted out hundreds of animals but have taken in even more and it's been going like this since spring of this year, and it's like this everywhere, not just in Chattanooga," says Adrienne Koon, Director of Administration at Humane Educational Society. "We need the public to be aware of the crisis and encourage spay/neuter, rehome animals themselves so the animal never has to enter a shelter, and to sign up to foster or apply to adopt today."

Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters were seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters. This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.

Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead purchasing their pet.

"There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”

Due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events, the time is now to help save lives by adopting a pet.

“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Castle. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period. That’s why the Humane Educational Society is compelled to be a part of the upcoming National Adoption Weekend.”

If you aren’t ready to commit to adoption, you can foster and still make a big difference in helping pets and HES. For more information, visit heschatt.org or follow @heschatt to learn more.