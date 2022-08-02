Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has partnered with NBC and Telemundo for the Annual Clear the Shelters Event.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal.

Each year, NBCUniversal Local NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.

NBC and Telemundo's month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort features virtual pet adoptions and ways to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. There are also opportunities to match donations and sometimes to double your donation.

Follow and check our Facebook page for opportunities to maximize your donation. Double Down in August during NBC Clear the Shelter Event and save more lives.

Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 27, are fee-free adoption days as a HOORAH! for Clear the Shelters.

HES will post on our website and Facebook events during the first week of August.