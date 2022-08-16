Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children Launches Pathway Of Hope Brick Fundraiser

Chambliss Center for Children and partner organization, Isaiah 117 House, announced the Pathway of Hope brick fundraiser benefiting the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County.

Supporters of the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children are invited to purchase a customizable brick online to be used in the construction of the house’s driveway, lovingly named the Pathway of Hope. The brick pavers, available in size 4” x 8” and 8” x 8”, are priced at $117 and $250 respectfully.

In addition to an engraved brick, donors have the option of purchasing a donation certificate, a replica brick, or a miniature replica brick to be displayed or gifted to an honoree. Proceeds from the Pathway of Hope fundraiser will help supply necessary funds to build the Isaiah 117 House on the property of Chambliss Center for Children for youth entering foster care in Hamilton County.

“The Pathway of Hope fundraiser is a unique opportunity to show your support of the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children by purchasing a personalized, engraved brick,” said Emily Barrow, Director of Development at Chambliss Center for Children.

“These bricks can be a way to honor your family, friends, business, or the memory of a loved one. Not only will you be able to help us build this much needed home for children entering the foster care system, but you can also leave a lasting legacy in our community.”

The deadline to purchase a brick is Friday, September 9th, 2022. Bricks can be purchased by visiting chamblisscenter.org/pathway-of-hope

Chambliss Center for Children is a local non-profit organization that has been caring for this community’s children 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year since 1872. The mission of the agency is to preserve family unity and to help prevent the dependency, neglect, abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s child care needs.

This is done by providing affordable, accessible and quality care for over 750 children every day through an Early Childhood Education and Extended Child Care Program, as well as a Residential Program, which recruits and trains foster families and operates a Transitional Living Program. The newest addition to the Residential program, the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children, is currently in development and will provide a welcoming space for children and teens awaiting foster placement.

The agency also manages six off-site childcare centers and educates and cares for the children of teachers in several Hamilton County Schools. For more information about Chambliss Center for Children, please visit www.chamblisscenter.org or call 423-698-2456.

Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.

Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.