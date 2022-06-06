Local Association Has Been Bringing Smiles To Craniofacial Faces For Over 50 Years

Since 1969, FACES: The National Craniofacial Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has served children and adults throughout the Southeast and the United States with severe craniofacial deformities resulting from birth, injuries, or disease.

And most important of all, there has never been a charge for any service provided by FACES. Their service goals address three distinct areas: Client Travel; Public Awareness and Understanding; Information and Support.

Client Travel

FACES provides financial assistance for expenses incurred when a client travels from home to a craniofacial medical center for surgery or evaluation. This assistance is offered based on economic and medical needs and includes transportation, lodging, and food. Insurance and government medical assistance programs help pay for surgeries but rarely pay for travel expenses.

FACES does not choose the physicians or medical centers for the clients; that choice is made entirely by the family. FACES works with a client as long as assistance is needed, as many clients require multiple surgeries over several years. FACES also pays for one accompanying person for each trip.

Public Awareness and Understanding

Increasing public awareness and understanding of our work and the plight of those with severe craniofacial problems is the key to the future of FACES and our clients. FACES has an ever-growing national speakers bureau of clients, clients' families, and volunteers who speak to groups about the challenges and needs of those with craniofacial differences.

FACES Camp is a summer camp for kids with facial differences fostering independence, self-esteem, confidence, and leadership by engaging socially with other children with similar medical issues.

Information and Support Network

FACES provides information about craniofacial centers and publishes a brochure that further details the scope of our organization. FACES gives referrals to other available resources and organizations, maintains up-to-date information on specific diseases or birth defects, and assists in getting families in touch with other families who have a child with the same disorder.

By connecting these families, FACES gives them the means to alleviate the emotional isolation that patients and their families often feel. By sharing information and providing support, FACES helps build a framework for clients and their families to cope.

FACES strives to assist more families with financial assistance for medically necessary travel to craniofacial surgery centers throughout the United States.

FACES also hosts FACES Camp: a camp for kids with facial differences. This is a traditional overnight summer camp for kids ages 6-17. They would love to have more children with facial differences from Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama attend the camp. They have 30 slots annually and only a few openings available and would love for local kids to come to FACES camp. Campers can invite a sibling or best friend to experience camp with them! It is only 45 minutes from Chattanooga. Their campers tell them it is the BEST WEEK EVER!

FACES is able to reduce the cost of camp through grants from foundations so the cost is reduced from $910 to $455 per camper. They do offer scholarships to assist with the $455 tuition. Register at www.FACEScamp.org

So often these kids have not had the opportunity to be with a larger group of kids who have similar medical conditions and experiences. They can make friends, be away from their family for a week and enjoy fun summer camp activities. The camp experience helps the camper gain independence, challenge themselves to try a new activity like horseback riding, canoeing, or attempting the climbing wall.

Located on 170 woodland acres, on Lookout Mountain in Cloudland, GA, the program offers outdoor adventure, noncompetitive sports, campfires, crafts, and skit and talent night.

Another upcoming event is the Ride 4 Smiles Reunion and Festival, a free family event, being held this Saturday, June 11, from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Georgia Charity Bingo Hall off of I-75 (Exit 353) at 4031 Cloud Springs Road at the Gateway Mall (entrance is in back of the mall).

Event organizers would love for you to come to Ride 4 Smiles and learn more about what FACES. This is a great opportunity to meet four of the FACES families who will be at the event. Spread the word about the festival.

If you can't come to the event, but would like to support FACES, you can make a donation through their website www.faces-cranio.org

For more information, please contact FACES by phone at (423) 266-1632, by email at faces@faces-cranio.org, or follow them on Facebook at @FACESTheNationalCraniofacialAssociation and Instagram at @facescraniofacialassociation