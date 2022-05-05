Local Nonprofit Marks Better Hearing & Speech Month

In recognition of Better Hearing and Speech Month this May, The Speech & Hearing Center is hosting events and giveaways, as well as distributing educational content, all month long.

The Center is also launching a new hearing aid assistance program in conjunction with the celebratory month. Through this program, each month, someone in need will receive a set of devices for less than $500. With hearing aids usually ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 a pair, the program puts life-changing devices within reach for many who haven’t been able to afford them.

Here’s a listing of what else community members can look forward to in May:

Wednesday, May 18 - SLP Appreciation Day

Speech-language pathologists need love, too. Help celebrate the Center’s dedicated speech therapy staff, who have worked tirelessly in the face of the pandemic. If a speech therapist has changed you or your child's life, you’re invited to stop by the Center on this day to celebrate them. Show them you care by donating a therapy toy, buying a cup of coffee or writing a message of encouragement on the appreciation poster in the lobby.

Friday, May 20 - Free Screening Day

Reserve a spot for a complementary 30-minute speech screening and/or 15-minute hearing screening appointment. The Center’s speech-language pathologists and audiologist will conduct quick assessments to determine if individuals may have an undiagnosed hearing loss or speech disorder.

Friday, May 27 - Volunteer Cleanup Day

Pitch in for a couple hours to help Center staff get the office in order. Projects will include organizing therapy toys, painting furniture, installing shelving, relocating files and testing materials, organizing supplies and cleaning out old equipment.

Entire Month - Giving Campaign

Besides visiting the Center for speech or hearing services, there are many ways community members can further the mission of equal access to better quality of life for all. Visit the Center’s Give Back website page to choose a way to contribute. Something as easy as making the organization your Amazon Smile beneficiary goes a long way.

In addition to these events, Center staff will be out and about at the Chattanooga Public Library, YMCA, Creative Discovery Museum and more to spread Better Hearing and Speech Month’s awareness message. The public can stay informed through the Center’s Facebook page, where they will also find periodic giveaways.

A far-reaching issue, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) reports that 5 to 10% of Americans have some form of communication disorder. Responsible for developing national standards for audiologists and speech-language pathologists and certification, ASHA founded Better Hearing and Speech Month 95 years ago. The theme for this year’s month-long celebration is Connecting People.

“The goal then, and now, is to promote understanding about communication disorders, to prevent hearing loss and to encourage people to seek treatment for hearing and speech-related issues,” said Taylor Bostwick, president and CEO of The Speech & Hearing Center. “Locally, we want to educate the community on the role the Center plays in providing life-altering treatment.”

The Speech & Hearing Center is Chattanooga’s only nonprofit medical practice that focuses on improving quality of life through better communication by providing audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapy services to individuals of all ages and income.

About The Speech & Hearing Center

The Speech & Hearing Center is Chattanooga’s only nonprofit medical practice specializing in enhancing communication and enriching lives. Since 1953, the organization has fulfilled its mission of improving quality of life through better communication by providing audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapy services to individuals of all ages and income. For those who can self-pay, a portion of every service or product purchase assists those in our community who would otherwise not be able to afford therapy or hearing devices. For more information, visit www.speechhearing.com.