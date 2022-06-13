Making An Impact And A Commitment To Young Lives For Over Six Decades

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga have been around for 65 years, working tirelessly to match adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 14, in Hamilton, Marion, Bradley, Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties.  

Their goal is simple: to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people in our community.

But they need your help. On average, they usually have 50-60 Littles waiting to be matched with a Big. It only takes 4-6 hours a month to impact a child in a lasting way. They would love for local adults to consider become a mentor.

Their goal is to serve an estimated 600 children per year by 2025, which is a 53% increase. However, their current facility is already bursting at the seams with all of the activities it takes to deliver their high-quality mentoring programs. It was built for 12 and is currently housing 16 staff and three interns.

To meet this need, they have launched a building campaign at www.buildabigfuture.com. Their plans include remodeling the existing structure and building a 900 square feet addition. The cost of the building project is an estimated $1.9 MILLION, which consists of the building, furnishings and campaign costs.

If you are interested in helping out, either through volunteering or financially supporting their mission, please call them at (423) 698-8016, or reach out vie email to info@bbbschatt.org

You can also learn more online at bbbschatt.org, on Instagram @bbbschatt, or on Facebook at facebook.com/BBBSChattanooga

