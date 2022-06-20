McNabb Center Awarded Grant To Expand Housing Opportunities In Chattanooga

The McNabb Center is proud to announce that it was recently awarded $177,100 to expand one of its housing facilities in Chattanooga.

The Creating Affordable Housing (CAH) grant was awarded by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and will allow the McNabb Center to serve 50% more individuals at its house on Old Ringgold Road.

“Safe and affordable housing options for those with mental illness are extremely limited in our community,” said Gayle Lodato, senior director of Greater Chattanooga Area services. “This grant allows us to increase our capacity to serve individuals who are living with mental illness and need long-term supportive housing.”

The McNabb Center operates five supportive housing sites in Chattanooga, which provide housing for nearly 60 individuals in the community. These sites focus on recovery and provide treatment, social activities and skill building to residents, with a goal of helping individuals achieve independence and live successfully within the community.

“We are excited to partner with the McNabb Center on this expansion, and we can’t wait to see the lives changed by this additional capacity,” said TDMHSAS Director of Housing and Homeless Services Neru Gobin. “As a department, we’re focused on expanding safe, quality, affordable housing opportunities for people living with mental health challenges or in recovery from substance use disorder, and thanks to new investments from Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, we’re now able to move the needle in this area further than ever before.”

The McNabb Center is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services. By focusing on an individual’s “Well Mind, Well Being,” we provide a quality and compassionate approach to care from infancy through adulthood. Since 1948, the Center has proudly served individuals with the most needs and fewest resources. Today, the McNabb Center delivers support to more than 30,000 people throughout East Tennessee each year. For more information, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org <http://www.mcnabbcenter.org/> or call 1-800-255-9711.