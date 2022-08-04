Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments

Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball.

Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from many generous donors and volunteers, Miracle League of Chattanooga was not only able to construct one of the ﬁnest baseball ﬁelds in the country, but also build a multipurpose ﬁeld and playground for kids of all abilities.

Located at Warner Park, the Miracle League Complex was thoughtfully designed and constructed to accommodate a broad range of activities in a safe, secure and nurturing environment.

On Sept. 17, 2022, we will come together to celebrate our past and look forward to a bright and hopeful future. Whether you are a player, a buddy, volunteer, or fan, please plan on joining us, it will be an experience you will never forget. You will see ﬁrst hand why this special place IS where dreams come true, and miracles happen with every swing of the bat.

Learn more, including how to register for the Fall Season, visit our website or contact Tori Glover at tglover@ymcachattanooga.org.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Miracle League Complex at Warner Park

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Event is free to participants, families, volunteers, supports & community.

Games, food, photo opportunities and much more!

Follow us on social media to see more Miracle Moments: Facebook: @ MiracleLeague423 and Instagram: @ChattMiracleLeague

The Miracle League of Chattanooga kicked off its initial season in September 2017. The program, managed by the Downtown Family YMCA, provides a customized turf and safe environment for individuals ages 4-99 with physical or cognitive challenges.

Over the past ﬁve years, the Miracle League of Chattanooga has touched the lives of hundreds of individual participants, their families, and all the buddies and volunteers who came out 12 Saturdays every year (excluding seasons impacted by the pandemic) to experience the joy and beneﬁts of playing baseball, other team sports, and multiple recreational activities.

Financial assistance is available for Miracle League of Chattanooga, and no child will be turned away for inability to pay.