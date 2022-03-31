Northside Neighborhood House Partners with White Oak Bicycle Co-Operative

The Northside Neighborhood House’s Red Bank Thrift Store has added a new section, focused on selling bicycles to benefit the White Oak Bicycle Co-Operative. Founded in 2020, the WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need.

The majority of the bicycles donated to the WOBC are refurbished and provided at no cost to individuals who lack reliable transportation. Some donated bicycles are repaired and offered for sale, generating income to cover associated repair costs. The partnership with the Northside Neighborhood House’s Red Bank Thrift Store provides greater exposure for the bicycles offered for sale.

“Having reliable transportation is crucial for an individual’s ability to work or attend school,” said Rachel Gammon, CEO of the Northside Neighborhood House. “Our ability to partner with WBOC to provide an income-generating outlet for their mission makes sense.”

Bicycles range in price from $40 to $1,300 for a rare Chattanooga-made Litespeed bicycle. Proceeds from the sales of these items support the WOBC. The Northside Neighborhood House’s Red Bank Thrift Store, located at 3605 Dayton Boulevard, is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday.

The Northside Neighborhood House has been in operation since 1924, working to address the needs of individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River by providing a hand up through education and assistance. With offices located on the north shore, NNH operates five CommUNITY Schools, three Thrift Stores, and the Coffee Community Collective in Soddy-Daisy.

For more information on the Northside Neighborhood House/White Oak Bicycle Co-Operative, visit nnhouse.org or whiteoakbicycle.org.