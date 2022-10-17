Performing Arts League Hosts Annual Hearts 4 The Arts Fashion Show & Luncheon

The Performing Arts League is hosting their annual Hearts 4 the Arts Fashion Show & Luncheon, a fundraiser to benefit PAL’s ongoing work supporting youth involvement in the performing arts.

Taking place on Friday, November 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club, the event includes a luncheon and fashion show plus performances by their award-winning young artists.

Kim Coulter serves as Mistress of Ceremonies, introducing a selection of holiday outfits from Chattanooga area boutiques.

“Come join the fun at our annual Hearts 4 the Arts Fashion Show and Luncheon which supports our ongoing mission to provide grants and scholarships to talented young performers and area nonprofit organizations whose programs support and train them," says Greg Miller, PAL President.

"The funds raised at this event help to ensure the future of the arts in our community. Have a grand time enjoying a delightful gourmet meal as our Mistress of Ceremonies, the fabulous Kim Coulter, introduces a bevy of Chattanooga’s outstanding models showing off the latest in holiday fashions from three premier area boutiques: Alice Blue, Antibes, and Yacoubian Tailors. Browse our popular Baubles Boutique and purchase a unique addition to your own jewelry collection. We look forward to seeing you at our Hearts 4 the Arts benefit to support the performing arts and start the festive holiday season!”

Kim Coulter, Co-Chair and Mistress of Ceremonies notes, “I am honored to participate once again in this year’s Hearts 4 the Arts Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit the Performing Arts League. What I love about this event is that in between every style scene, a student takes the stage to perform. This event is a wonderful fusion of the performing arts and fashion, plus it provides essential funding for our community's artistically talented students.”

Founded in 2011, the Performing Arts League (PAL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County. Focusing on the disciplines of dance, theater, and vocal and instrumental music, PAL annually raises funds and awards grants to nonprofit performing arts organizations to support their programs for young people, as well as scholarships to individual young performers for additional intensive training.

Since 2014, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $170,000 in grants and scholarships that benefit a wide range of youth arts programs and aspiring young performers in the greater Chattanooga area.

Arts and educational organizations receiving funds from the Performing Arts League include:

Chattanooga Ballet

Chattanooga Boys Choir

Chattanooga Girls Choir

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestras

Chattanooga Theatre Centre (Youth Theatre)

Center for Creative Arts

Central High School

Christian Family Theater

East Lake Expression Engine

Hixson High School Band

The Howard School Band

String Theory Outreach Programs

Unity Performing Arts

Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga (Musical Playground).

For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: www.palchattanooga.org