Scenic City Angel: Investing In Grassroots Leaders For Emerging Communities

Scenic City Angel (SCA) is a nonprofit initiative that is fiscally sponsored by Mark Making whose primary purpose is to address inner city “gap” issues; e.g., creating projects that offer opportunities to young people that promote a future for a better life and a more opportunity and economic equality, such as a summer camp that teaches hands-on construction skills to middle school students in Alton Park.

In addition, SCA invests in grassroots leaders serving economically disadvantaged communities so they can transform their lives and the lives of those around them. While they will always strive to help people who have fallen on hard times, they also invest in a community’s social infrastructure, individual growth and leadership development, such as arts, culture, and sports programs at Emma Wheeler Homes.

This aspect of SCA focuses on outcomes, rather than inputs or outputs; and is based on seeing those they serve as assets rather than needy individuals. Their community leaders are chosen based on their contribution to the betterment of others—the economic value of the outcomes of their contributions: such as when they help others obtain skills to get and keep a living-wage job, when an ex-felon stays out of jail and helps teenagers do the same, when a public housing resident is able to start a business of her own to serve others in his community

The goal of the SCA program is two-fold: first, to identify and offer financial assistance for pressing personal needs in economically disadvantaged communities in Chattanooga that are “stumbling blocks” for forward movement, such as providing work clothes, child care and transportation.

Second is to focus on inner city “gap” issues such as creating projects that offer opportunities promoting a better future. For example, a recent Kidstarters activity was packing lunches for the Henry YMCA to be given out during the week. Elementary school age kids made 1600 lunches in a little over two hours. They were proud and had a wonderful time.

People can help their mission by offering opportunities for new volunteer possibilities for age groups. They can also offer internships for teens in the workplace so that they can experience real life applications for what they are learning, as well as add to their resumes for college/job applications.

SCA also helps with One Time Needs:

Education Assistance

Mental Health Assistance

Transportation Assistance

Miscellaneous Needs

For more information, visit Scenic City Angel’s website at www.sceniccityangel.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ScenicCityAngel