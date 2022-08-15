SPLASH Channels Creativity To Help Inspire And Empower Local Youth

Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year-round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through the creative process.

The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15 with not only a creative outlet but most importantly with mentoring and social support. This type of support enables students to grow into compassionate and innovative thinkers who see the endless possibilities in the world around them.

More than 150 students who reside in neighborhoods throughout Chattanooga greatly benefit from SPLASH.

SPLASH is hosting the Splash Summer Arts Festival at Miller Park on August 20, from 10 am till 3 pm. This family friendly arts festival will feature arts, crafts, food, music, performers, and children’s activities. If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, register at splashyouthartsworkshop.org

To learn more about SPLASH, and how you can get involved and support their efforts, email them at splashyoutharts@gmail.com, or call (423) 320-6738

