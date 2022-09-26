Susan G. Komen Brings Chattanooga More Than Pink Walk To Hamilton Place

For over a decade, Susan G. Komen has been working with breast cancer patients, survivors, family and friends right here in Chattanooga.

Their mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in the local community and investing in breakthrough research at the national level to prevent and cure breast cancer.

They go about this by raising money for research, celebrating survivors, working hard to eliminate barriers to care, and to be an educational resource for the community.

As part of that, they would like to invite everyone in the community to come and support the Chattanooga More Than Pink Walk on October 1st at Hamilton Place by walking with them, forming a team, raising money, or volunteering. Learn more about the walk at www.komen.org/chattanoogawalk

In 2022, it’s estimated among women in the U.S. there will be:

287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer (This includes new cases of primary breast cancer, but not breast cancer recurrences.)

51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive breast cancer

43,250 breast cancer deaths

And it's not just women who are at risk from breast cancer. In 2022, it’s estimated among men in the U.S. there will be:

2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer (This includes new cases of primary breast cancers, but not breast cancer recurrences.)

530 breast cancer deaths

Breast cancer screening and early detection play an important role in your health. Screening tests can help detect breast cancer at an early stage when the chances of survival are highest.

Whether you’re ready to get your first screening mammogram or want to know more about follow-up tests after an abnormal finding, learning about breast cancer screening tests and the importance of early breast cancer detection can help you take charge of your health.

For more information, you can call the Susan G. Komen treatment assistance helpline at 1-877-GO-KOMEN