The Austin Hatcher Foundation To Help Send Families To Space Camp For A Second Year

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is joining Yuri’s Night and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for the second year to continue the Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship Program.

This scholarship program is aimed at children who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer and their families. Patients, survivors, and their families can apply for a chance to take a special trip to a Family Space Camp on June 10-12 or June 17-19.

This U.S. Space and Rocket Center Space Camp in Huntsville, AL offers pediatric cancer patients the opportunity to explore space during this weekend-long Family Space Camp. The goal of this camp is to encourage children in their journey through pediatric cancer and offer the opportunity of “out-of-this-world” experiences for them and their families.

In its inaugural year, the Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship Program sent two teams to space camp. The teams consisted of seven different families and a total of 25 campers. This year, families will not only attend Space Camp, but they will also get to experience Aviation Challenge.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation became involved with this program in 2021 through its creator, former AHF patient Niko Blanks. Blanks was treated at the foundation after receiving a diagnosis of a Grade II Fibrillary Astrocytoma, which is an inoperable brain tumor. Following successful treatment, Niko was able to focus more on his passion for space.

“We are so excited to add Aviation Challenge to the program this year and bring the worlds of both aviation and space to these families,” said Niko Blanks. “Last year, we changed the lives of seven families, and I can’t wait to get back to Huntsville this summer to do it again!”

Families impacted by pediatric cancer are encouraged to apply for the Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship at hatcherfoundation.org/spacecamp. Children must be seven years or older to attend. All applications must be submitted by April 17, 2022 at 5 p.m.

To donate to the Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship Program, visit https://yurisnight.net/scholarship/. All donations will go directly to fund a family’s trip to Space Camp.

Those interested in learning more about the Cosmic Odyssey Scholarship before applying may contact Paige Suttles, Austin Hatcher Foundation Marketing Coordinator, at paige@hatcherfoundation.org.