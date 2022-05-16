The Children’s Advocacy Center: Offering Help, Hope, And Healing To Abused Children

Since 1991, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County has been dedicated to providing a safe and caring environment for abused children to receive the services they need in one comprehensive facility.

Through their services, they help victims of child sexual abuse through the trauma they have endured. Their goal with every child is for them to lead normal, healthy, productive lives, thereby breaking the cycle of abuse.

The CAC is uniquely designed to serve children who have experienced the unimaginable, emphasizing the values of help, hope, and healing to every child who walks through their doors.

The mission of the CAC is to reduce the trauma to children and their families by offering a comprehensive and child-friendly approach to allegations of child abuse. They do this be facilitating a thorough and humane response to child abuse which entails:

Coordinating the multidisciplinary team approach to child abuse investigations;

Providing Intervention services including forensic interviews, Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), family advocacy, and medical exams;

Providing prevention education to children and adults; and

Promoting community advocacy and public awareness.

The CAC is an entry point for child victims of unthinkable violence. CAC creates opportunities for healing and support.

The CAC served over 870 victims of child sexual abuse in 2021 through forensic interviews, medical exams, therapeutic services, and advocacy. It was one of the highest ever, likely due to underreporting during the pandemic and delayed reports.

2022 continues to be one of the busiest years on record. Last month their interviewers facilitated over 60 interviews (a typical month is about 30). Therapists provided 127 sessions to children and their families.

They have had the busiest quarter of this year in their advocacy program, as well, providing services to 62 non-offending caregivers. Their medical program also provided 17 exams to children whose average age was 8 years old.

All services at the CAC are offered at no charge to their clients for as long as necessary.

However, such services have a cost, and the CAC needs your help. Go to www.cachc.org and donate to help kids, call (423) 266-6918 to learn how you can personally help, or join them for their signature fundraiser ACES Casino Night on October 21, 2022 at Chattanooga Whiskey.

And remember, any person with reasonable cause to believe a child is being abused or neglected should immediately report their concerns to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, to local law enforcement, or call the child abuse hotline at 1-877-54-ABUSE. The reporter can remain anonymous.