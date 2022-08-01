The Heard Strives To Educate, Empower, And Advocate For Marginalized Girls And Women

The Heard has been active in Chattanooga since 2018, working hard to educate, empower, and advocate for marginalized girls and women affected by trauma.

The Heard specializes in giving women a platform to share their stories of abuse, to bring awareness and prevention of domestic violence.

They have a Facebook Live show, “Survivor Sessions”, that feature local women that tell their stories of domestic violence, as well as hosting monthly support groups that help connect women with resources to leave abuse.

This year they are hosting a three-day domestic violence awareness weekend to include an art show featuring art created by local survivors, a brunch to honor local survivors, and a walk to bring awareness to domestic violence.

In addition The Heard started a teen prevention program entitled So You Think You Can Date? in 2019, the purpose of which is to give teen girls all the tools to better equip them in the world of dating, mental health, body positivity, college and career readiness.

"It is our desire to empower the WHOLE GIRL to build stronger girls that may NEVER experience domestic violence as adults," says Keosha Brewster-Holloway.

Alas, in April of this year they had to end their girls portion program due to lack of funding. The program alone has served over 80 teen girls from every middle and high school in Hamilton County as well as North Georgia and Lookout Valley.

This program provided meetups two to three times a month that provided the girls with meals and lessons. If you would like to help, you can help fund the return of the program.

"The program is needed and wanted but we can’t return without the help of our community to fund us," Keosha Brewster-Holloway notes.

This year’s domestic violence weekend is a fundraiser to keep the organization going, as well as highlighting the triumphs of local women that have survived so much.

If you would like to learn more about The Heard, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/buildingstrongergirlschatt and facebook.com/TheHeardWeWontShutUp, or email them at theheard2019@gmail.com