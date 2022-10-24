The Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Want To Make You A Master Gardener

Do you love gardening? Do you have a "green thumb"? Are you interested in what you can do be good steward for the environment? Then the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County would very much like to meet you.

Celebrating nearly three decades of education and service, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC) plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area.

First irganized in 1994, the MGHC is a volunteer non-proift organization dedicated to bringing the most current, environmentally sound, research-based horticultural information to the general public through public classes, expos and festivals, outreach exhibits, and community projects

Their goal is to encourage good stewardship of our environment and to encourage people to enjoy nature, wildlife, and their own gardening efforts.

If this is something of interest to you, they will offering another of their Master Gardener Training Courses beginning this February. You can become a master gardener through their 15-week program from February through April involving classes and hands-on activities, as well as volunteering.

There are also monthly presentations by master gardeners on the third Saturday of each month on a variety of topics are free to the public either in person or online.

Of course, support from the greater community is helpful and appreciated. The help fund their scholarship and community grant programs from their annual Master Your Garden Expo, Spring Garden Tour, and Fall Garden Festival.

Among the many ongoing landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Alpine Crest Outdoor Learning Center & Gardens, Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Battle Academy Rooftop Gardens, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Brainerd By Grace Community Garden & Arboretum, CUMC Community Garden, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, Crabtree Farms, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, McCoy Farm & Garden, Orange Grove Center Gardens, and St. Albans Community Garden, among others.

If you would to learn more about Master Gardeners of Hamilton County and how to help support their mission, they want to hear from you.