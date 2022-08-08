The Public Education Foundation Brings Innovation To Hamilton County Schools

For the past 32 years the Public Education Foundation has been supporting Hamilton County schools, educators, and students to help prepare them for success in learning and in life.

PEF creates and implements programs that provide equitable and accessible opportunities that empower public school students to choose their pathway to success in college, career, and life.

They alos work hard to attract talent into the teaching profession and cultivate great teachers who passionately and consistently propel students toward a successful future.

To help achieve those goals, PEF collaborates with partners to develop effective public school leaders who create learning environments that inspire exploration, discovery, and wonder and yield exceptional levels of student learning.

For example, the Innovation Hub at PEF is the world leader in establishing digital fabrication labs in schools. Because of a partnership with VW Group of America and Hamilton County Schools, PEF has developed more than thirty-five labs in Hamilton County. Michael

Stone, Vice President of Innovative Learning at PEF, has led the collaborative effort with HCS educators and leaders, and he is now sought out by an international audience to share the success.

If you would to help support their mission, learn all about their programs at pefchattanooga.org