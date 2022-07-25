TTG Youth Development Organization Brings Youth And Sports Together

The TTG Youth Development Organization has spent the past year working hard to teach, develop, and offer the youth of the community the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills of life while instilling life-lessons and values such as character, leadership, teamwork, discipline, integrity, and sportsmanship.

Their overall goal is tp create a venue that is accessible to the youth in the community who may not have had the opportunities of an educational and athletic shared experience.

"Trained To Go" is a community-based organization that seeks to help all kids and grant them the opportunity to learn many fundamental life skills, while learning essential lessons and values at the same time.

The TTG Youth Development Organization was founded by Ian Hayes, who in 2020, Ian Hayes noticed that some kids in his community were being turned away from opportunities due to financial needs and limited transportation to attend various activities. Due to financial hardship, lack of transportation and/or family issues, these kids have not been able to participate in other programs.

Last year alone, they successfully served 13 children and their families. Through their programs, these children not only were able to use their athletic talents to their full abilities, but also gain pertinent social and life skills.

With guidance from TTG's program, these kids were taught to be better students and citizens within their communities. And if not for TTG, many opportunities would have been needlessly taken away and not afforded for the children with financial issues.

Moving forward, they are looking to create additional opportunities by adding a girls basketball team, start yo another basketball team for the boys as well as a flag football team geared for beginners.

If you would like to learn more about TTG, you can visit www.ttgyouth.com, or email them at info@ttgyouth.com