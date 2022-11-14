UnifiEd: Ensuring Every Child Has Access To A Great Public Education

Founded in 2014, UnifiEd is a community-led movement of parents, teachers, and residents who want every student in Hamilton County to have the chance to attend great public schools.

They believe that if community members are informed about how to help teachers and students, given the training and tools to advocate for them, and encouraged to unite our voices – we can create real and lasting change. Together, we can ensure that every student has the opportunity to learn, grow, thrive, and prosper.

The empower individuals, families, teachers, and administrators to get involved, take action, and support community leaders who make education a priority. Whether it’s organizing a roundtable to get teachers talking about what they need to be successful, or giving community leaders access to data and tools to advocate for their school, they work with everyone to have their voices heard.

They empower students to work together to identify their own issues in their schools and their school system and advocate for lasting change. They have high school student organizers on staff that work solely with their fellow students to raise student voice in decision making. They are committed to working with teachers to raise teacher voice in policy making decisions and processes. ​UnifiEd also serves as a hub of information about what’s happening within our school system.

You can support they by going to their website at www.unifi-ed.org and signing the “I’m In for Every Student” Petition. This will allow them to determine who their supporters are and who would like to be more involved with their mission. You can also follow them on Twitter and Facebook. They supply the facts, you help to make the change.

And, of course, donations are always welcomed. There is a place to donate on the website as well. You can make a one-time donation or become a member.

UnifiEd works tirelessly to advocate for public education because, quite simply, Public Education Matters!