United Way Of Greater Chattanooga To Mobilize 2,000 Volunteers For Impact Days

United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days, a two-day volunteer initiative where more than 2,000 volunteers will deploy throughout the community, plans to be the largest volunteerism opportunity ever in the Tennessee Valley.

The goal of Impact Days is to help with more than 100 service projects submitted by nonprofits and organizations needing support in the Greater Chattanooga area and will take place on Sept. 16 and 17.

“Impact Days is about coming together to support our community in a meaningful way,” says Lesley Scearce, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “We’ve decided to celebrate our 100th birthday the best way we know how - serving the community!”

The UWGC’s 100 year birthday shines a light on the people, programs, and events that have made an impact over the past 100 years and demonstrates how unity and collaboration will make an impact moving forward.

To mark this momentous occasion, UWGC tapped local nonprofits and organizations to submit projects. Over 100 projects were submitted ranging across a diverse set of needs like beautification, improving power usage for low-income homes, serving senior community members or packing food boxes.

To date, over 1,000 volunteers of all ages have signed up to volunteer on September 16 and 17. Volunteer opportunities are still available throughout Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties. Community members who are interested in volunteering can sign up at www.100days100ways.org .