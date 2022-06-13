United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Turns 100, Launches Kindness Campaign

United Way of Greater Chattanooga has kicked off its 100th birthday celebration with the 100 Days 100 Ways campaign to encourage united acts of kindness throughout the community leading up to the Impact Days community volunteer event on Sept. 16 and 17, and a birthday block party on Sept. 17.

To recognize its birthday, the United Way was presented a commemorative street sign by the City of Chattanooga that is currently hung on the corner of Market and 7th, and a special poem was written by acclaimed poet, Erika Roberts.

"We are embarking on an exciting time here at United Way. As we kickoff this 100 Days 100 Ways for our 100 Years campaign, we want to be clear that this engagement opportunity is for every single person in the Greater Chattanooga area,” says Lesley Scearce, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “It takes just a second to do something for your neighbors and community, and that moment can turn into something lasting. Let’s bring our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and everyone in on 100 ways to give back in this special campaign."

The 100 Year birthday is about celebrating all of the people, programs and meaningful events that have happened during the past 100 years in our community and how we can join together to make an impact moving forward.

How to get involved.