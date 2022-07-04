Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Creates A Community Of Hope, Healing, Compassion

Since 2015, Welcome Home of Chattanooga has worked tirelessly to create a community of compassion for those who have a terminal illness and are in need of shelter and care, providing for those who are experiencing homelessness and have been diagnosed with cancer and need treatment.

Welcome Home of Chattanooga envisions a community who works together to provide all people the opportunity to live fully in the face of serious illness or death through compassionate care, reconciled relationships and restored dignity.

They are growing from one 5-bedroom home to a whole community of care, almost five acres that will eventually have four homes and three cottages, a total of 20 rooms.

The want the community to know that we are here for everyone, regardless of race, color, creed, sex, gender, gender identity, marital status, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, veteran status, sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws.

With their growth, they will be able to serve more individuals. They also have many volunteer opportunities and often career opportunities. They encourage those who are interested to reach out. Prayers, volunteering, helping to spread the word and financial donations are always appreciated.

For more information, please call (423) 355-5842, email info@welcomehomeofchattanooga.org or visit online at www.welcomehomeofchattanooga.org

They are a young organization with lots of room to grow, wnd wish to invite anyone interested to schedule a tour.