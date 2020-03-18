Consider This With Dr. Rick: March 19, 2020

“He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much.” — Bessie A. Stanley

I dedicate the following poem to my loyal, warm-hearted and enthusiastic readers who, for well over a decade, have read, responded and remembered my words on these pages. I wish love and light, health and happiness, and all good things to you!

“To laugh often and love much; To win the respect of intelligent persons and the affection of children; To earn the approbation of honest critics and to endure the betrayal of false friends;

To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To give of one’s self;

To leave the world a little better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition;

To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation;

To know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived.

This is to have succeeded.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

