Going Beyond The Bourbon With ‘Small Batch’ Tours In Louisville

Keeping entertained over the winter season while weathering the coronavirus outbreak has become challenging for those looking to get out and do activities safely. Louisville Tourism has a cure for that with novel tiny tour offerings, ideal for small groups wanting a big experience while adhering to Kentucky’s public health guidelines.

With 85% of Louisville’s attractions open, there are many options for families or friends to gather in small groups and tour Bourbon City’s iconic attractions.

Suggested itineraries include stops at the Kentucky Derby Museum, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and Frazier History Museum. Tour details include:

Kentucky Derby Museum offers several small group tours including an ‘Inside the Track Golf Cart Tour,’ limited to eight guests, ‘Bourbon & Bridles Tour’ for up to 10 guests or your own group private tour for up to 14. These tours have plenty of room to space out at the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack and include general admission to the museum.

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, an artisanal bourbon distillery situated on Louisville’s historic “Whiskey Row,” offers an immersive experience that brings to life the history and tradition of Kentucky’s native spirit. To celebrate the legacy of Evan Williams-- Kentucky’s first distiller, choose from the ‘Traditional Tour & Tasting’ or the ‘Speakeasy Tasting Experience’, set in a 1930s themed Speakeasy for your group.

Frazier History Museum encourages guests to explore 1,000 years of history with the ‘Tiny Tours & Tastings’ program. Guests have access to all the exhibits throughout the museum, including learning the history of Bourbon in the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center and The Spirit of Kentucky exhibition. Plus, there is an option to add on a guided Bourbon tasting for patrons that are over 21.

Bite-sized culinary stops include small group dining inside heated themed igloos atop the rooftop patio at 8UP: Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen as well as a unique meal inside historic Hermitage Farm’s original horse stables at Barn8 where groups fit nicely inside a cozy booth while enjoying Kentucky flavors straight from the farm-to-table gardens on-site.

Other “small batch” options include:

Derby City Brew Tours—Afternoon Beer Walk or Evening Tasting Tour

‘Create your own’ glass blowing experience at Flame Run Gallery

21c Museum Hotel Art Gallery guided tour

Underground zip lining at the Louisville Mega Caverns

Custom bourbon or foodie tour with Mint Julep Experiences

Private dining igloos at Grassa Gramma, Le Moo and The Village Anchor among others

‘Finishing Roundtable’ Bourbon tasting experience at Angel’s Envy Distillery (tasting only, no tour)

In addition, Louisville Tourism is offering a promotion to area residents to save up to 50% off an overnight stay in a participating hotel, along with a $25 gift card for dining at a local restaurant by booking at lou.ly/hotel. This promotion is for Kentucky and Southern Indiana residents and will run through March 31.

Said Nicole Twigg, Vice President of Tourism Development with Louisville Tourism, “Given the current climate, small group tours are a great way to get outside and stay active during the winter. These ‘small batch’ tour experiences are designed to let guests explore and support Louisville’s attractions, appealing to both residents and visitors, as guests look to safely enjoy Bourbon City’s backyard.”For more information on these attractions and more, please visit Louisville Tourism’s website.

