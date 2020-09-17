Chattanooga’s Naturehood Offers Safe Outdoor Fall Fun

With the ongoing pandemic, a lot of people and families are finding it hard to make vacation plans. So how about a "staycation" alternative right here at home in Chattanooga?

Fall in Chattanooga’s Naturehood–the urban core surrounded by easily accessible mountains, rivers and scenic beauty–is filled with spectacular color displays, wondrous natural assets, entertainment, overflowing fall produce, neighborhoods bursting with safe outdoor fun and thrilling Halloween experiences.

Chattanooga is a top fall destination with TripAdvisor naming it one of 14 Idyllic Fall Family Vacations in the U.S. in 2019, while Orbitz selected the Scenic City as one of five Best Leaf-peeping RV Trips for Fall. A destination for outdoor activity, Chattanooga is the first city voted Best Town Ever twice in Outside Magazine.

Fall in Chattanooga is ideal for walks on the Tennessee Riverwalk and Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge; hikes on one of 50 trails located within a 30-minute drive of downtown; mountain, gravel and road biking; floating, paddling or surfing the Tennessee River; hang-gliding or flying over acres of brilliant foliage; and outdoor dining on fall’s best harvest at local restaurants.

The compact, vibrant downtown is easily navigable by foot, free electric shuttle or on two wheels via Bike Chattanooga. The wondrous attractions on Lookout Mountain like Rock City, Ruby Falls and the Incline Railway as well as dreamy fall forests are less than 15 minutes from downtown.

Chattanooga makes it easy for people to plan their fall getaway with all experiences listed in one place.

FALL COLOR & CULINARY TOURS

The 2020 Fall Color Outlook will be published in early October, providing a comprehensive forecast week by week of different tree varieties. As the trees change, Chattanooga offers many options for local, fresh outdoor feasts as well as ways to see the fall colors by foot, boat, train, bike or air:

BY FOOT – Book a fall colors or culinary tour with Experience Chattanooga, Chatt Taste or ChattaBrew Tour.

BY BOAT – Cruise the Tennessee River with Chattanooga Riverboat Co.’s Southern Belle, the Chattanooga Ducks or the new River Gorge Excursions. Float or paddle a SUP or kayak from L2 Outside.

BY TRAIN – Roll through acres of fall foliage with the Tennessee Valley Railroad or Lookout Mountain Incline Railway. New incline cars provide A/C and heat as well as full wheelchair accessibility.

BY BIKE, SEGWAY, SCOOTER OR SWINCAR – Rent a standard or ebike from Bike Chattanooga to view fall foliage while pedaling along the 13-mile paved Riverwalk and through the scenic Bluff View Art District. For something a little different, try ChattaScooter, Chattanooga Segway & Bicycle Tours or an electric Swincar from Adventure Sports Innovation.

BY AIR - Fly high with Lookout Mountain Hang Gliding, Chattanooga Skydiving Company or a Rock Creek Aviation helicopter tour to view Chattanooga’s kaleidoscope of fall colors from above. Sail through the tree canopy at Ruby Falls' High Point ZIP Adventure on Lookout Mountain.

For more fall experiences and info on the city’s Halloween frights and delights known as ChattaBOOga!, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Fall.

