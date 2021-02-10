Chattanooga’s Outdoors Create Appeal For Safe Spring Road Trips

With warm weather approaching, spring is the perfect season to get outside in Chattanooga. To help visitors plan a safe and outdoors-focused getaway, Chattanooga Tourism Co. has curated special experiences for a road trip to one of the nation’s most charming river and mountain cities.

Located on the banks of the Tennessee River and surrounded by mountains, there’s so much to do downtown and all around the city – exploring neighborhoods, discovering natural wonders, eating some of the South’s best culinary delights and going on a Spring Break Safari and Scavenger Hunt!

Highlighted safe spring activities include the nine attraction stops of Spring Break Safari, 12 outdoor scavenger hunt locations, two new spring itineraries and countless ways to enjoy the region’s natural assets.

Chattanooga and its attractions, restaurants, accommodations and other businesses are working overtime to ensure a clean and safe environment for everyone. A mask mandate remains in effect in Hamilton County, where the city is located, and Chattanooga Tourism Co. encourages all visitors to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19, including social distancing and vaccination when available.

For more information on planning a spring road trip, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Spring.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!