Dancing Goats FolkFest Celebrates Southern Appalachian Culture In Scenic Ellijay, Georgia

The Dancing Goats FolkFest, a celebration of Southern Appalachian Culture (and goats) will take place September 25 & 26 in Ellijay, Georgia, a 90-minute drive from Chattanooga through the scenic North Georgia mountains.

The festival will showcase the first-born art of Southern Appalachia along with storytelling, mountain music, traditional foods and, of course, goats.

Dancing Goats is a harkening to the old mountain shindigs and a sharing of endangered art, music and oral traditions. The juried folk art show will present the work of untrained artists, known and new. The music will be local and the storytelling will recall the old mountain tales.

Several local goats – and at least one Alabama beauty – have accepted invitations to charm and possibly dance for us all. Pageants are planned for both days.

Regional favorites Trailer Hippies will headline the Saturday music, and members of Acoustic Blends musicians’ group play throughout the day. Our second Sunday Gospel Brunch will be led by Riversong and friends. Chuck Reece, Atlanta-based but Ellijay bred writer, will be a special guest story teller.

Children’s activities have been adjusted to adhere to COVID-related distancing, and they’ll love cheering on their favorite goats.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Dancing Goats FolkFest takes place at Artful Acres, 518 River St. (Hwy 52), Ellijay, Georgia 30540. Admission is free. Get more information online at www.dancinggoatsfolkfest.com