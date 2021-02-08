Day Trippin' To The Great Smoky Mountains And Blount County

A fun-filled day of spring break activities will work up an appetite. Packing a picnic basket or cooler and enjoying a serene picnic area is a thrifty option for lunch. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers charcoal grills and swimming holes where kids can play nearby. Blount County also offers these adventurous dining options exclusive to the area:

While in the area families can experience these activities and attractions:

As spring break approaches, families can safely enjoy Blount County and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park—which is within driving distance for 60 percent of the U.S. population. The Park is home to some of the nation’s most treasured wildlife, scenery and historic places. Visitors can experience peace-of-mind through the wide-open spaces, lack of crowds and opportunities to social distance.

In 2020, the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority launched the #CloserToHome campaign aimed at promoting safer travel by recommending safe and affordable travel options such as day trips, overnight-stays and staycations that don’t require being amongst the crowds found in commercial airlines or public transportation.

Blount County, the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offers a spring break destination for families to experience the great outdoors and connect through opportunities for sightseeing and adventure—all while recreating safely and responsibly

The Walnut Kitchen: Where culinary artistry meets hometown comfort, the Walnut Kitchen offers an impeccable farm-to-table seasonal menu with local Tennessee dry aged beef. En route to the Smokies, park visitors can stop by their butcher counter and pick up burger, chicken or steak, perfect for outdoor campsite grilling.

Dancing Bean Coffee House: Located in the Apple Valley Mountain Village the Dancing Bean offers counter service for specialty bakery items, fresh brewed coffee and their new ‘Lunch Box’ special with selections from soups and salads to sandwiches and wraps.

Hot Rod’s 50s Diner: Step back in time at Hot Rods retro 50s style family-owned diner offering Angus chuck steak burgers, classic blue-plate specials and hand-spun milkshakes. They also offer gluten free, heart healthy and vegetarian options.

Visitors to the Smokies can choose from an array of accommodations to fit their budgets, from campgrounds, cabins, hotels and resorts. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort offers accommodations for RVs as well as options like cabins, tiny homes and luxury “glamping” tents. The food truck park returns March 6 and runs until the end of November.

Dogwood Cabin Rentals is settled just minutes from the Great Smoky Mountains Park entrance and offers an abundance of options like river properties and pet-friendly cabins. Families can choose from small one-bedroom cabins to larger four-bedroom cabins that sleep up to ten people. Many of the cabins have porches that are perfect for relaxing and breathing in the mountain air by the Little River or kicking back in a soothing hot tub.

Those who prefer shopping over nature will find that Townsend offers a unique shopping experience. Visitors can peruse antiques at one of the many antique shops, the Antique Outlet Mall or find treasures at one of the country stores. Little River Trading Company

has outdoor gear and apparel to outfit your family and friends for adventures.

“You can’t go wrong with spending spring break in the Smoky Mountains,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “We have an abundance of lodging options, unique shops, local heritage and dining options everyone will enjoy. Visitors can rest assured that we strive to make these experiences as safe as possible with masks and social distancing in place.”

As spring break plans are made, the website for The Peaceful Side of the Smoky Mountains is a helpful resource. With categories like places to stay, where to eat, what to do and what to see, visitors can plan a stay that meets diverse needs and budgets at www.smokymountains.org.

This spring consider a trip that’s #CloserToHome—stay safe and journey on to the diverse family and budget-friendly options that the Smoky Mountains provide. Blount County businesses are committed to abiding by the Tennessee Pledge guidelines. Wide-open spaces and low-density population provide added peace-of-mind to spring break travelers. Capacity limits, spacing requirements, and frequent sanitization, among other measures, are in place.

All Blount County locations will continue to closely monitor CDC guidelines as well as any state-issued orders pertaining to COVID-19. Visitors are also encouraged to view the most up-to-date travel advisories on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!