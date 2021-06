Less than two hours up I-75 from Chattanooga is the vibrant city of Knoxville, well known as the home of the University of Tennessee. But there's a lot more to discover and enjoy in Northeast Tennessee.

Our managing editor Gary Poole recently took a trip to to "Queen City of the Mountains", visiting Zoo Knoxville, the Knoxville Museum of Art, downtown's Market Square, a number of great restaurants, and a cool little art gallery.

Special thanks to: