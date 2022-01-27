Make Plans Now To Day Trip To The Tennessee Pirate Fest This Coming May

Planning for the sixth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is now underway. This family-friendly event will spring to life the last two weekends in May, including Memorial Day.

The rustic outdoor event site is located in Harriman, about 30 miles west of Turkey Creek. All are invited to escape to the pirate haven of Barataria, south of New Orleans, circa 1814.

“Our storyline is based on The Buccaneer, a 1958 movie starring Yul Brynner,” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director. “Pirate Captain Jean Lafitte, King of Barataria, is showing his French hospitality by hosting a grand festival, as he devises a plan to survive the War of 1812. Come see British red coats, New Orleans socialites, and ‘good’ and bad pirates all in one place. Enjoy hours of family fun and Get Yer Pirate On!”

Eight acres of interactive entertainment will include comedy and musical stage shows; costumed street characters; craft, food, and beverage vendors; and a variety of games. Activities will include mermaid photo opportunities, patron costume contests, pirate recruiting gong shows, pirate school, pirate Olympics, and the Trail of Doom.

Auditions for local street characters will be held by scheduled video appointment on Saturday, February 12, from 2-5pm ET; or by special arrangement. Friendly adults with theatrical and hospitality experience are encouraged to audition. Mature and talented teens will be considered if they have transportation or will be accompanied by a participating adult.

The audition consists of speaking in a British, French, and/or pirate accent; singing a short song; and reading from scripts posted on the website. Wearing a costume to audition is optional. First call backs are scheduled by video appointment on February 19. Final call backs are planned to be in-person on February 26. Weekly Saturday rehearsals will be held from March 5 to May 14 in Kingston and Harriman.

Being cast as a street character is primarily a learning and performance opportunity, but some other consideration might be available. To apply, please visit the website https://tmfaire.com/auditions/.

The Tennessee Pirate Fest is planned for May 21-22, 28-29-30, 2022, from 11a-6p ET, at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Festival organizers are staying abreast of health regulations regarding Covid-19, and safety protocols will be in place as needed.

For more information, please visit their pirate and medieval website www.TMFAIRE.com and sign up for updates. Like and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TennesseeMedievalFaire/.