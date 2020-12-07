DeSoto County: A Unique And Memorable Holiday Vacation Destination

This year, you and your family deserve time to unwind and shift from your “new normal” to a renewed mindset for the coming year. Do just that as you venture out for a safe weekend trip to experience a new kind of Southern charm in DeSoto County, Mississippi - just minutes from Memphis.

Southern-inspired cuisine, the great outdoors and unique shopping opportunities await a holiday trip your family will remember for years to come.

Crossing items off of your holiday shopping list is easy to do at Tanger Outlets in Southaven, which boasts 70 stores, and locally owned boutiques that provide one-of-a-kind items.

From children’s clothing, toys and nursery essentials at Aiden & Ollie to fashion-forward offerings at Stella Ivy or Janie Rose to the perfect gift for the outdoorsman in your life at Grivet Outdoors, gift-giving this year will be a joyful experience for all.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Olive Branch. Whether it’s pizza, burgers or brews, Olive Branch is home to a culinary trifecta of locally owned establishments found just outside the town's historic square. Visit the talented chef Jonathan Mah and the teams behind SideStreet Burgers, OB Pizza Co. and Mississippi Ale House for a delightful little taste of DeSoto County.

Or if you want to go all-in on barbecue, Memphis Barbecue Co. in Horn Lake is the place to experience award-winning ribs, pulled-pork sandwiches, and even BBQ shrimp and grits. This locally-owned establishment was founded by seven-time World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest winner, Melissa Cookston.

After lunch or dinner, be sure to stop by City Hall Cheesecake at Silo Square in Southaven, or on Commerce Street in Hernando. It is one sweet treat you won't want to miss!

Be sure to fuel up at Coffee Central before heading out for some outdoor adventures only found in DeSoto County. Make sure Hernando’s Cedar Hill Farm is on your list – it is a great spot for a joyous excursion with your group.

This fun-filled locale offers seasonal treats and activities that are sure to put a smile on your face without putting a dent in your wallet. You can soak up the scent of the holidays at Cedar Hill’s own Christmas tree farm, snag a snack at the Country Kitchen and have a socially distant breakfast with Santa Claus! And, you can enjoy hayrides, mazes and ziplines, too. End your visit by sipping a nice cup of hot cocoa and warming up by the fire pits.

If you’ve checked all the good hiking spots in East Tennessee off your list, you can find new trails throughout DeSoto County. Visit Mississippi Blues Trail markers in Walls, Horn Lake, Hernando and Nesbit to pay tribute to Memphis Minnie, the Dickinson Family, Joe Callicot and others.

Keep the musical theme going with a tour of The Lewis Ranch, home of the mastermind behind the chart-topping songs “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On,” Jerry Lee Lewis. Take in all the sites and sounds of the Mighty Mississippi while you bike, walk or fish along the banks at the Hernando DeSoto River Park in Walls.

Or, venture out to Arkabutla Lake for ADA-accessible trails and fishing pier, camping grounds, playgrounds and 30,000 acres of land for public hunting. For a little family-friendly competition, head over to Southaven to play mini-golf or tennis at Snowden Grove Park, or to Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake for a round of disc golf.

If you or a member of your family have a green thumb, Brussel’s Bonsai Nursery in Olive Branch is a must-visit, too. The sprawling nursery is the largest of its kind in the United States and is devoted entirely to growing beautiful bonsai trees of all shapes and sizes.

DeSoto County is a hidden gem and best-kept secret for so many activities – socially distant shopping, excellent Southern cuisine and outdoor recreation. Unique adventures await the whole family. We will see y’all soon! For more information, visit www.visitdesotocounty.com.

