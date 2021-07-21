Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns Even Brighter

On August 21st, the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will celebrate its fourth year with high expectations.

Professional balloonists will light up the Tennessee evening sky with an unforgettable glow. A spectrum of hope, happiness, and color will cast over the breathtaking Smoky Mountain sunset like never before. The 2021 event will return to the Townsend Visitors Center at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Everyone will find something to enjoy at this year’s festival. The event will feature food trucks and various local vendors, and kid-friendly activities like face painting and rock climbing. The night will end with a balloon glow from 8 to 9:30 p.m. With exciting new additions in 2021, attendees will be able to experience a variety of festivities.

Live entertainment, local crafters, food trucks are just a few of the activities for guests to participate in. Tethered balloon rides will allow attendees to ride and bask in the picturesque scenery from the hot air balloons, weather permitting. Exclusive amenities and perks will be available to those who purchase a VIP package.

“After a tough year for so many, and having to cancel in 2020, we have spent months making sure this event is our best one, yet,” said CEO of Oldham Hospitality Mark Oldham. “We are fortunate to be able to host this event against the backdrop of Townsend’s scenery, and appreciate everyone’s hard work in making the event possible. The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival will create unforgettable memories and experiences for attendees for years to come.”

Since the event has grown to over 10,000- plus attendees, guests of this event are encouraged to book their stay in Blount County and the Townsend area in advance. For a list of accommodations, places to eat and things to do in Blount County, attendees can visit www.smokymountains.org/plan-your-trip.

Festival admission is $5.00, and parking will be available for purchase in advance at $25.00, or on-site the day of the event. Tethered rides are now available at $25.00 per rider weather permitting.

VIP packages are $150.00 per person. This includes festival parking, VIP shaded, premium tent seating, First Flight Tethered Rides, dinner by CJ’s Tacos, Beer and non-alcoholic beverage service, exclusive restrooms, and a commemorative festival t-shirt.

For more information on the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit gsmballoonfest.com.