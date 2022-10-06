Lodge Cast Iron Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brand New South Pittsburg Museum

Lodge Cast Iron celebrates the grand opening of the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron on Saturday, Oct. 8, a curated destination for visitors to enjoy a peek behind the curtain of the rich history, culture and creation of cast iron.

Located in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge’s hometown since its founding in 1896, the museum will offer a number of interactive exhibits for guests to enjoy, including: How It’s Made, a recreation of the foundry experience; The Lodge History & Legacy exhibition, which walks visitors through the story of Lodge Cast Iron over multiple generations, unveiling the foundation of what Lodge is today; and Cast Iron in Culture, where the versatility of cast iron is put on display.

Here, Southern food and culinary figures are also highlighted by way of Lodge’s partnership with the Southern Foodways Alliance. History-making and creativity also intersect at the museum with the spectacle that is the World’s Largest Cast Iron Skillet – measuring 18 feet across and already a celebrity after making its way up I-59 earlier this year.

“After years of development, we’re thrilled to be opening the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron right here in our hometown to invite visitors from near and far to experience our history and culture,” said Mike Otterman, CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron. “We are taking our Lodge community beyond their kitchens, backyards and campfires and bringing them right into the heartbeat of cast iron, peeling back the curtain to offer an experience unlike any other.”

Since 1896, Lodge has manufactured heirloom-quality cast iron cookware at its foundries in South Pittsburg, TN. Whether baking bread, grilling vegetables, or searing steak, Lodge’s tested, trusted, and well-loved products are an indispensable part of daily life and work alongside you to try, learn, laugh, taste, and create memorable moments.

The Lodge Museum of Cast Iron will bring this legacy to life. Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8, visitors can enter the museum through Lodge Cast Iron’s Factory Store. Admission for guests is $10 and operating hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT daily. To learn more, visit www.lodgecastiron.com/museum.