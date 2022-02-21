Plan Your Spring Break Trip To The Scenic Smoky Mountains

Wanting to plan a trip for Spring break 2022 but don’t know where to begin? The Great Smoky Mountains offers something for everyone.
The most-visited national park in the country has options for the adventurous traveler, girl groups, guy groups, families, couples or singles. With options for dining, outdoor activities, unique drinks and unbeatable views, the Smokies should top your list of Spring Break destinations.
Blount County has earned its reputation as the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” because of its tranquility, breathtaking views, beautiful accommodations and refuge from the more touristy areas. With the most visited national park just around the corner, adventure is everywhere.
It is the perfect place to explore the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and all things outdoors. With the towns of Townsend and Maryville in close proximity, a wide selection of activities, dining and accommodations are available as well.
Trails
- Cades Cove Nature Trail: Pass through one of the most popular destinations in the Smokies that offers opportunities to see wildlife, such as deer, black bears, coyotes and turkeys.
- Abrams Falls: Take a trail through a pine-oak forest to reach the beautiful waterfall and creek—for viewing, not swimming. The roundtrip distance is 5 miles, and the hike is generally moderate in difficulty.
- Shadows of the Past Hiking/Biking Trail: Looking to cycle? This 10-mile trail in Townsend runs parallel to US Highway 321. Markers along the way display the histories of Native Americans, settlers, special places such as springs and cemeteries and more.
- Gregory Bald: For a more strenuous trail, check out Gregory Bald. This 11.3-mile roundtrip trail takes you through panoramic views and flame azaleas that people come from all over the world to see. The destination is sure to be stunning.
- Maryville-Alcoa Greenway: If you enjoy biking or walking your pets, this Greenway is an ideal way to enjoy the area. The Greenway includes over 9 miles of paved trails that wind through the beautiful natures of Maryville and Alcoa.
Horseback Riding
- Cades Cove Riding Stables: Ride through wooded trails, over small mountain brooks and up to see incredible views of trees and wildflowers. No need for horse-riding experience on this trip in the wilderness you’ll never forget.
- Davy Crockett Riding Stables: Beautiful and mellow horseback rides offered here are excellent for beginners. Friendly horses, a welcoming atmosphere, and a trail through emerald forests and sweeping meadows are ideal for a trip to the Smoky Mountains.
More
- Foothills Parkway: The Foothills Parkway provides scenic views from a low altitude. Drive or bike through these hills that are perfect for those wanting less traffic with spectacular mountain views.
- Clayton Center for the Arts: As the home of the Maryville College fine and performing arts program, the Clayton Center for the Arts puts on many wonderful shows and performances for the whole family to enjoy.
- Smoky Mountain River Rat: Make a splash in Mother Nature’s Water Parks by tubing or rafting down a river. The whole family can enjoy relaxing rapids, scenic views and even a rock jump.
- Tuckaleechee Caverns: These caves, known as the “Greatest Site Under the Smokies,” run under the Smoky Mountains National Park to Townsend. Carved inside the Earth’s oldest mountain chain, the Caverns are rich in history.
- River Johns Island: Paddle to this one-of-a-kind place in Wildwood where you can camp, fish, swim, hang out and relax. Spend the afternoon enjoying one of the most peaceful rivers in Blount County.
- Apple Valley Mountain Village: This must-stop shop in the Smokies offers everything you can think of, from food to clothing to home décor. Some stores in the building are The Mountain Store, The General Store, Apple Valley Café and the Dancing Bean. Everyone in your group is sure to find a keepsake to take home.
Smoky Mountain Food from High Class Dining to Casual Bites
- The Barn at Blackberry Farm (Walland)
- Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro (Townsend)
- The Walnut Kitchen (Maryville)
- Round 6 Brewing (Maryville)
- Smoky Mountain Brewery (Maryville)
- FootHills Milling Co. (Maryville)
- RT Lodge (Maryville)
- Peaceful Side Social (Townsend)
- Trailhead Steak and Trout House (Townsend)
- Black Bear Café (Townsend)
- Apple Valley Café Express (Townsend)
- Snoring Bear Diner (Walland)
Peaceful Accommodations and Room for the Whole Family
- RT Lodge (Maryville)
- Townsend Great Smokies KOA (Townsend)
- Tremont Lodge & Resort (Townsend)
- Whispering River Resort (Walland)
- Dancing Bear Lodge (Townsend)
- Tally Ho Inn (Townsend)
- Blackberry Farm (Walland)
- Dogwood Cabins (Townsend)
- Black Bear Hollow Cabins (Townsend)
- Smoky Mountain Hideaway (Tallassee)
- Cabins on Little River (Townsend)
- Little Arrow Outdoor Resort (Townsend)
Make Traveling Easy
- McGhee Tyson Airport: McGhee Tyson airport, which flies most major airlines, is only a quick 15-minute drive from the heart of Maryville. If travelers are coming from the edge of Smoky Mountain National Park, it’s only an additional 15 minutes.
- Interstate 40: Several more scenic highways weave through Blount County, offering gorgeous views of the Smokies. The most convenient drive, however, would be I-40 through Knoxville, located 20 miles North of Maryville, with four-lane connecting routes on I-140 (Pellissippi Parkway) or US Hwy. 129 (Alcoa Highway).
For more information or help trip-planning, visit smokymountains.org.