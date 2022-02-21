Plan Your Spring Break Trip To The Scenic Smoky Mountains

Wanting to plan a trip for Spring break 2022 but don’t know where to begin? The Great Smoky Mountains offers something for everyone.

The most-visited national park in the country has options for the adventurous traveler, girl groups, guy groups, families, couples or singles. With options for dining, outdoor activities, unique drinks and unbeatable views, the Smokies should top your list of Spring Break destinations.

Blount County has earned its reputation as the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” because of its tranquility, breathtaking views, beautiful accommodations and refuge from the more touristy areas. With the most visited national park just around the corner, adventure is everywhere.

It is the perfect place to explore the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and all things outdoors. With the towns of Townsend and Maryville in close proximity, a wide selection of activities, dining and accommodations are available as well.

Trails

Cades Cove Nature Trai l: Pass through one of the most popular destinations in the Smokies that offers opportunities to see wildlife, such as deer, black bears, coyotes and turkeys.

l: Pass through one of the most popular destinations in the Smokies that offers opportunities to see wildlife, such as deer, black bears, coyotes and turkeys. Abrams Falls : Take a trail through a pine-oak forest to reach the beautiful waterfall and creek—for viewing, not swimming. The roundtrip distance is 5 miles, and the hike is generally moderate in difficulty.

: Take a trail through a pine-oak forest to reach the beautiful waterfall and creek—for viewing, not swimming. The roundtrip distance is 5 miles, and the hike is generally moderate in difficulty. Shadows of the Past Hiking/Biking Trail : Looking to cycle? This 10-mile trail in Townsend runs parallel to US Highway 321. Markers along the way display the histories of Native Americans, settlers, special places such as springs and cemeteries and more.

: Looking to cycle? This 10-mile trail in Townsend runs parallel to US Highway 321. Markers along the way display the histories of Native Americans, settlers, special places such as springs and cemeteries and more. Gregory Bald : For a more strenuous trail, check out Gregory Bald. This 11.3-mile roundtrip trail takes you through panoramic views and flame azaleas that people come from all over the world to see. The destination is sure to be stunning.

: For a more strenuous trail, check out Gregory Bald. This 11.3-mile roundtrip trail takes you through panoramic views and flame azaleas that people come from all over the world to see. The destination is sure to be stunning. Maryville-Alcoa Greenway: If you enjoy biking or walking your pets, this Greenway is an ideal way to enjoy the area. The Greenway includes over 9 miles of paved trails that wind through the beautiful natures of Maryville and Alcoa.

Horseback Riding

Cades Cove Riding Stables : Ride through wooded trails, over small mountain brooks and up to see incredible views of trees and wildflowers. No need for horse-riding experience on this trip in the wilderness you’ll never forget.

: Ride through wooded trails, over small mountain brooks and up to see incredible views of trees and wildflowers. No need for horse-riding experience on this trip in the wilderness you’ll never forget. Davy Crockett Riding Stables: Beautiful and mellow horseback rides offered here are excellent for beginners. Friendly horses, a welcoming atmosphere, and a trail through emerald forests and sweeping meadows are ideal for a trip to the Smoky Mountains.

