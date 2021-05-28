Road Trip: Soaky Mountain Waterpark Opening June 4 In Sevierville

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials, together with state and local tourism officials, will gather on June 4 at 9:00 am to celebrate the official grand opening of the massive, 50-acre waterpark, located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tenn.

According to Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, “We are so thrilled to be FINALLY celebrating our grand opening with our fellow tourism industry partners on June 4.

“2020 was truly a challenging year for us. First, we had to get our construction completed while the country was shut down due to the pandemic and then we were only able to be at reduced capacity levels as a safety precaution due to COVID-19. But we made it and now it is time to celebrate!”

As part of the grand opening event there will be a Slide Race for Charity to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Smoky Mountain, Friends of Smokies, Sevier County Food Ministries and United Way of Sevier County. Dave Andrews and Pete Tennis Managing Director for Wilderness Development Corp and two of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks owners, Tom Lucke and Tim Gantz, can each representing one charity, will race down Splash and Furious as fast as they. The winner’s charity will receive $3,000, the second-fourth place winners will each receive $1,000.

New things at Soaky Mountain Waterpark this year include in the addition of 11 two-person cabanas which feature two lounge chairs, beverage service and a safe. Rentals start as low as $50.

In addition, Yukon Frozen Yogurt was incorporated to the Candy Cabin building. At Yukon Yogurt, guests can build their own refreshing frozen treat. All they need to do is grab a cup, choose from a variety of frozen yogurt or sorbet flavors, add whatever delicious toppings they want, have it weighed, pay and enjoy!

There are also new Summit Snacks food carts in main plaza area. At these carts, guests can purchase nachos, pretzels, popcorn, hot dogs, novelty ice cream, cookies, fresh squeezed lemonade, beer, bottled water, Icees and fountain drinks.

Finally, the park received its liquor license for 2021 so at its two bars located in the park guests can purchase frozen margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas and other refreshing adult beverages.

Attraction highlights of Soaky Mountain Waterpark include the Avalaunch, a first-of-its kind watercoaster with four flying saucer features that create a drop-and-dive sensation and one wave curved wall; Soaky Surge, a massive, 35,000 square foot wave pool capable of generating waves 6 feet high; Black Bear Rapids, an adventure river encompassing 24,000 square feet; and The Hive, a bee-themed play-and-spray feature with countless hands-on activities for younger children.

There is also Boomers Bay, a super fun kid activity pool area with smaller versions of the adult-size towering slides including Lil’ Rattlers and Mini Mayhem so kids can experience the thrills and chills of the waterpark on their level; an adventure pool with a water obstacle course; a 3,800 square foot flat-water cabana pool for relaxing poolside; and Hang 10essee, a double FlowRider ®️ surfing simulator.

In addition to the Avalaunch watercoaster, there are other massive slides, including two five-person raft rides; a tubing tower with five flumes; two high-intensity body slides; and a four-lane, head-first mat racing challenge to satisfy everyone’s racing desires. Some of the slides feature translucent tubes which create a swirling array of light effects and others are themed in colors like the Rainbow’s Revenge which features all of the colors of the rainbow and the American Racer’s Rush which features red, white and blue stars and stripes.

Season admission passes are on sale now through June 20 for $109.99 and include one guest daily admission ticket. After June 20, they will be $119.99. Daily admission tickets are $44.99 for anyone above 42 inches and $39.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket. A variety of promotions will be run throughout the 2021 season and will be promoted the waterpark’s Facebook page. Soaky Mountain Waterpark is open through Labor Day, and then weekends in September (weather permitting). Wilderness at the Smokies guests can purchase a discounted daily admission ticket for $19.99.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark cost nearly $90 million to construct and employs approximately 500 employees. It is currently hiring for all positions. It is anticipated to draw over 400,000 visitors in 2021, of which 100,000 will be new visitors to Sevier County. It is also expected to increase the average nightly stays in the region while generating approximately $400,000 annually in Tourism Development Zone Tax.

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks currently owns and operates Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville, and Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Lodge, and Wilderness on the Lake, Wild Rock Golf Course, Sundara Spa and Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells.

For more information visit: SoakyMountainWaterpark.com.