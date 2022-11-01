Several Tennessee State Parks To Offer Thanksgiving Meals, Seasonal Getaways

Six Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24, and four of those parks have getaway stays available to go with the feasts.
The holiday meals will be available at restaurants in the following state parks:
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
Parks with lodges for getaway stays are:
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
Details can be found below or online at this link.
Meals and lodging
Fall Creek Falls State Park
- The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
- Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24
- $29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
- Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- 2536 Lakeside Dr.
- Spencer, TN 38585
Montgomery Bell State Park
- The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park
- Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 24
- Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included
- Reservations required
- Bulk to-go order meals available
- Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations available at this link.
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- 1000 Hotel Ave.
- Burns, TN 37029
Natchez Trace State Park
- The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park
- Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24
- Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included
- Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link.
- Natchez Trace State Park
- 567 Pin Oak Lane
- Wildersville, TN 38388
Pickwick Landing State Park
- The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park
- Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24
- Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24
- Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included
- Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135
Make it a Getaway
- The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link.
- Pickwick Landing State Park
- 120 Playground Loop
- Counce, TN 38326
Meals
Cumberland Mountain State Park
- Homestead Harvest Restaurant
- All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24
- $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included
- Information at 931-484-7186
- No reservations
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- 24 Office Dr.
- Crossville, TN 38555
David Crockett State Park
- Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
- All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24
- $19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free
- Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.
- 18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.
- No reservations
- Information at 931-762-9541
- David Crockett State Park
- 1400 West Gaines St.
- Lawrenceburg, TN 38464