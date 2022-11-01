Several Tennessee State Parks To Offer Thanksgiving Meals, Seasonal Getaways

Six Tennessee State Parks will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 24, and four of those parks have getaway stays available to go with the feasts.

The holiday meals will be available at restaurants in the following state parks:

Cumberland Mountain State Park

David Crockett State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Parks with lodges for getaway stays are:

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Details can be found below or online at this link.

Meals and lodging

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 24

$29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.

Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2536 Lakeside Dr.

Spencer, TN 38585

Montgomery Bell State Park

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park

Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included

Reservations required

Bulk to-go order meals available

Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations available at this link.

Montgomery Bell State Park

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN 37029

Natchez Trace State Park

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park

Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 24

Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included

Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link.

Natchez Trace State Park

567 Pin Oak Lane

Wildersville, TN 38388

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park

Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24

Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included

Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link.

Pickwick Landing State Park

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN 38326

Meals

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24

$23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included

Information at 931-484-7186

No reservations

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN 38555

David Crockett State Park

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24

$19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free

Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.

18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.

No reservations

Information at 931-762-9541