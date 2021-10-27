Tennesseans Urged To Start Making Holiday Travel Plans Now

Tennesseans have begun making their travel plans for the holiday season. According to a new AAA Travel survey, over one-third (36%) of residents book their holiday trips by the end of October.

“Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”

“We’ve recently seen numerous flight delays and cancellations, and even more are possible during the holidays,” Haas continued. “So if you’re planning a flight, you may want to consider travel insurance. If your flight is cancelled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation and food. You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as 3 hours.”

Vaccine Providing Confidence For Holiday Travelers

Nearly one-third (32%) of Tennesseans plan to take a vacation of 3 days or more during the 2021 holiday season. Meanwhile, sixteen percent have not yet decided. Fewer than half (40%) of Tennesseans without holiday travel plans are staying home for fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Compared to last year, when a vaccine wasn’t available, 22% of Tennesseans are more comfortable traveling this holiday season. Meanwhile, nearly half (47%) feel the same as last year.

Of the 69% of Tennesseans who are fully or partially vaccinated:

64% are confident the vaccine will protect them from contracting COVID-19 while traveling

59% are confident in the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine

Although traveler confidence hit a recent snag with a later summer resurgence in COVID-19 , enthusiasm could rebound through the end of the year. COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are trending lower again, which is what 45% of Tennesseans said would need to happen in order to feel more comfortable traveling.

Travelers Increasingly Turning To Travel Advisors And Insurance

“Whether you’re taking a flight, cruise or tour; travel insurance can provide the peace of mind in knowing that your trip is protected during the pandemic,” Haas said. “There are various policies that provide coverage if you contract COVID either before or during your trip. If you talk with a travel agent, they can help ensure you have the policy that is the best fit for your trip.”

Travel Insurance

Throughout the year, survey data has shown steady growth in the percentage of travelers who are more likely to purchase travel insurance because of the pandemic. Nearly half of Tennesseans (46%) now say they are more likely to purchase travel insurance than before the pandemic began. That’s an increase from 33% in Q1.

Travel Advisors

Travel advisors are vital during the pandemic. Nearly one in four (22%) Tennesseans value travel agents more now than before the pandemic began. Since restrictions and requirements can vary by destination, travel advisors help travelers navigate the various complexities, so they can make informed decisions and travel with confidence.