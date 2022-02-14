The Chattanooga Airport Expands Service With New Nonstop Route To Miami

Passengers now have more options at the Chattanooga Airport with a new nonstop route to Miami. American Airlines will begin the new service on Saturday, May 7.

With the new route, the Chattanooga Airport will offer nonstop service to three Florida cities, meeting increased demand from passengers, who are traveling for leisure and business.

“The Chattanooga Airport has focused on securing new routes to meet the needs and wishes of passengers, and we’re thankful to our partners like American for increasing their offerings,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “Miami has been on our radar for a while, and we’re just as excited as passengers to have this flight and for the opportunities it brings for vacation and business.”

The new route between Chattanooga and Miami will include Saturday-only service under the following schedule:

Depart CHA at 6:17 a.m. | Arrive MIA at 8:20 a.m.

Depart MIA at 9:50 p.m. | Arrive CHA at 11:58 p.m.

The flight, an Embraer 175, will seat 76, including 12 in first class. The Miami International Airport connects passengers to 92 international destinations, including 35 cities across the Caribbean and every country in Latin America. The expanded service from Chattanooga will also provide easy access to PortMiami – the largest passenger port in the world – for both cruising and business.

“The Chattanooga Airport is a key economic driver for our region, and expanding our air service to include highly sought-after destinations is of critical importance to our business community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Service to Miami is a win for our residents, and we will continue to work hard to increase both our domestic and international reach to help employers grow their Chattanooga footprint.”

With the addition of Miami, the Chattanooga Airport offers nonstop service to nine cities and connections to countless destinations. For more information and to book a flight from the Chattanooga Airport, visit www.chattairport.com.