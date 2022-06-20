“The Edge” New Dueling Water Coaster Opens Wednesday At Soaky Mountain Waterpark

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials today announced that their new “The Edge” dueling watercoaster will open on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 am for season pass holders and at 10 am for all other guests.

According to Dave Andrews, general manager for the Soaky Mountain Waterpark, “The Edge is going to be a real showstopper. It is the first of its watercoaster in the world.”

Perched on a 70-foot tower, “The Edge” spans two football fields in length and fuses together WhiteWater’s Master Blaster water coaster with their iconic Boomerango.

When the ride’s light turns green riders in double tubes are quickly propelled down a three-story mega drop that leads to the first valley of the ride. Their tubes are then blasted up a hill and into a slide tunnel featuring a kaleidoscope of colors, which is followed by another heart-pounding two-story drop.

A second uphill blast takes riders into another enclosed tube tunnel featuring colorful, laser-like AquaLucent stripes. When the riders shoot out of this area, they find themselves facing two imposing Boomerango walls all while feeling extreme Gs. Momentum then takes the riders up these massive Boomerango walls which feature clear edges on their very top, giving riders the sensation of going over “The Edge” into the nearby mountain summit. As a final thrill, riders feel a sense of weightlessness before sliding back down and facing a zero-G hump at the end of the ride. The finish line is stacked with lights and effects indicating the winner.

Other additions for the 2022 season include expanded decking in two areas of the park, 1,000 new seating options, additional large umbrellas to increase the shaded areas around the park, PHILLY UP! Cheese Steak Truck, 8 new cabanas (of which five are two stories and have a sun deck), 4 clamshell cabanas and an additional parking booth.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville. 2022 Season Passes are on sale now at Soakymountainwaterpark.com for 119.99. Daily admission is $49.99. Soaky Mountain Waterpark opened in 2020 and cost nearly $90 million to construct. It is owned and operated by Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks. For more information visit SoakyMountainWaterpark.com