Time To Head Out On The Highways

The Tennessee Valley is a nirvana for two-wheeled road trippers

The long winter has finally succumbed to warmer temperatures. Now, bikes of all kinds of makes and types are being brought out of their winter storage in anticipation of the beginning of riding season. And what better place than our neck of the woods to go for a motorcycle ride?

If you like the view from mountaintops, a ride up Highway 111 toward Dunlap gives some breathtaking views into the Sequatchie Valley. You can exit in the valley below at Highway 28 or continue on through to Spencer and check out Fall Creek Falls. The park is State run and has all the amenities for food, lodging and the like. Several groups and solo riders make the trip sometimes just to cruise through and enjoy the scenery along the way.

Historical Lookout Mountain is another great ride. Going up the winding turns take you to the top where Point Park offers incredible views down to Moccasin Bend. From here one can cruise on over on the mountaintop to Cloudland Canyon state park in Rising Fawn, Georgia. Camping, hiking, bird watching, it’s all there for taking in.

Mountain runs are some of the best rides a rider can have with all of the curves or “twisties” as some call it. The views are spectacular and the air is fresh. It can be rather chilly, though. Always best to have a jacket or long sleeve of some kind with you. You never know what the weather will throw at you. Or how late you will be out. As always: Be prepared.

Back down in Chattanooga, being a river town offers lots of water attractions, as well. I love riding along the Chickamauga and Nickajack Lakes with all their amazing views. You can pick a side to go up or down and enjoy the beautiful scenery. On the east side one can ride from Chattanooga up to the Hiwassee River in Rhea County. Or go down south to Marion County and Nickajack Dam in Jasper.

On the west side you can ride through Hixson up through Lakesite and into Soddy-Daisy. Dayton, also on the river, offers plenty of amenities for travel. Highway 27 is a great ride. Mostly smooth and usually with not a lot of traffic for bike riders to enjoy.

There is nothing more pleasurable than a trip into the Smokies. Several groups of riders can be seen daily making the trip up Highway 64 into the Ocoee. Historically, Highway 64 is prone to abrupt closure due to rockslides and recently a tanker truck in the lake. No problem. A detour is welcome extra miles of scenic beauty going around to your destination. TDOT has been doing a lot of work on 64 over the years. It has definitely been improved for safety and beauty for the motoring public.

Before you fire up the winter sleeping beast, be sure to make sure that it is road ready. If you did not put fuel-stabilizer in the gas tank during the winter, it might be a good idea to replace it with fresh gas. Always check the oil levels in the motor and transmission before operating your bike. You don’t want to crank up a motor that has leaked out its oil during hibernation.

Of the utmost importance is tire pressure. The long cold winter months usually result in low tire pressure. A very quick way to wear out the tread on any tires if not properly inflated. And be sure to check all your switches for proper operation before you leave. This includes battery voltage.