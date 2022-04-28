Yo-Ho-Ho! The Tennessee Pirate Fest Is Hoving Into View This May

The sixth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest invites you to go back in time to the Age of Piracy. This outdoor daytime entertainment-oriented festival will be held the last two weekends in May plus Memorial Day at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman--just 30 miles west of Turkey Creek. Patrons will be transported to the pirate haven of Barataria, Louisiana, circa 1814.

“Get Yer Pirate On! with pirate Captain Jean Lafitte before the Battle of New Orleans. Enjoy his French hospitality as he entertains British Red Coats, New Orleans’ socialites, pirates of Barataria, and even supernaturals. Escape on a pirate adventure for the whole family,” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director.

Rotating on several stages will be professional touring and local talent. Pirate music will be brought to you by Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers, The CrossJacks, Ship Shape (May 21-22), and Kris Colt (May 28-29-30). Interactive danger shows will be performed by The Flaming Ginger and The Lords of Adventure. For the young at heart, there will be the slapstick puppet show, Punch and Judy; Pirattitude by Roane Children’s Theatre; and classical youth musicians with Bravura Music Academy on Saturdays.

Interactive costumed street characters will seek to entertain in Kombat Kroquet, Lafitte’s Follies, Secrets of Barataria, and Throw Me A Line. For those who like slightly spooky entertainment, Captain Davy Jones and Calypso will guide those willing on the Trail of Doom (PG)--a pirate version of A Christmas Carol. Entertainment schedules will be available online and at the entrance.

Patrons are encouraged to dress in pirate or Regency era costumes and enter the Costume Contest. All can learn to be a pirate in Pirate School and compete in yard games in Pirate Olympics. Patrons are encouraged to share their talents on stage in the Gong Shows and play characters in classic Fairytales. All are invited to be part of the mid-day parade, where the Bucketeers will be featured on Saturdays.

Other free activities will include corn hole, volleyball, the stocks, giant chess, and steel drum. There will also be games to play for a fee, including Sword Master’s Challenge and Adventures by Torchlight. Donations will be encouraged for photos with the mermaids; Captain Redbeard and his pyRAT, Chumley; and goats in the petting zoo.

The merchants of Barataria will be selling their custom wares such as costumes, leather pouches, chainmaille, drinking horns, goat soaps, blacksmith items, gaming accessories, custom wooden signs, and unique jewelry. A variety of food will be available, including Caribbean-styled BBQ, grilled chicken wraps and salads, seafood skewers and sandwiches, sweet baked goods, and shaved ice. Beverages will also be available, including water, soda, sweet tea, and beer. Vendors are independent entities and accept cash and credit; and a list of vendors and their wares can be found at www.TNPirateFest.com.

The Tennessee Pirate Fest will be open rain or shine on May 21-22, 28-29-30, from 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free parking is provided in rough-cut fields, and handicap parking is available. Entrance tickets can be purchased online now at www.TNPirateFest.com and will be available for purchase on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit.

Entrance ticket prices include all taxes and fees and are $19 for ages 13+, $9 for ages 5 to 12; and admission is free for ages 4 and under. Festival beverage tickets (in $1 increments) are available online, will be available at the gate, or patrons can use exact change. There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience.

Festival rules include the following: costumes and behavior should be family-friendly, footwear is required, no loaded or sharp weapons, bladed weapons must be sheathed, all weapons must be peace/zip-tied, service animals only, no outside food or drink, enter at your own risk. Festival grounds are primarily grass with small hills. Portable benches will be available at the stages and patrons can bring their own seating. To purchase beer, one must be 21+ years of age with valid photo ID. There will be no onsite public camping; however, motel discounts are available at the Baymont Inn and Travelodge in Harriman (call 865-882-5340 with promo code LKDE).

For more information, please visit www.TNPirateFest.com, “like” and “follow” the Tennessee Medieval Faire | Tennessee Pirate Fest on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.