Dining out at the Brewhaus BrewPub

Are you hungry for some schnitzel? Are you thirsty for local beers, crafted cocktails, or a little wine to wet your whistle? Welcome to Brewhaus, Chattanooga’s one and only place for traditional German eats and drinks.

Overlooking Coolidge Park with an iconic view of Walnut Street Bridge and (if you squint real hard into the distance, Lookout Mountain), Brewhaus serves up schnitzels, spaetzles, and wursts (oh my) in a casual environment known to the industry as a gastropub.

Brewhaus’ identification as gastropub instead of your average run-of-the-mill restaurant means that their food is “chef driven,” allowing them to change up their menu with the seasons and experiment with flavors that you might not otherwise experience outside of Deutschland—mixing traditional “Grandma’s cookbook” German comfort food with modern twists.

Alongside the expected traditional German cuisine, Brewhaus patrons will also find the half-pound “Hamburg cheeseburger” and fried apple pie served à la mode.In addition to great food, Brewhaus is also a center for community and ale consumption, offering $3 half-liters of beer all day on Mondays (the best beer-deal in town, I’ve been told) as well as hosting trivia on Tuesday nights.

The gastropub also hosts beer-related events with a focus on local and regional breweries throughout the year. Of note this month will be a special one-of-a-kind tapping of the Flower Child Honey Mead from Gypsy Circus, an event (and taste) you simply do not want to miss.

Remember the aforementioned killer view? Brewhaus is also a prime location from which to see the Pops in the Park fireworks show, while sipping on your Glitter Bomb Wild Ale on July 3rd.

As their menu declares, “Alles hat ein ende, nur die wurst hat zwei” (everything has an end, but sausage has two). Since you’ve reached the single end of this article, reward yourself and head out to Brewhaus for a two-ended sausage.