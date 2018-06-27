Dining Out At Toscano Italian Grill

Great Italian pizza, pasta and seafood where “nobody doughs it better”

It’s not often that we look around and wonder how everyone came to be living in Chattanooga. Some of us moved here as children, were born here, migrated from across the country or even the world.

For Rami and Rafif Barmadda, deciding to raise their three daughters and open a business in America was a not-so-far-off dream of Rafif’s as she was born in California, but relocated back to the Middle East to be with her family.

During her return home, she met and married her husband Rami and remained living there for ten years before moving back to America to raise their three daughters and pursue further opportunities.

“My husband was a businessman overseas so we knew we wanted to open a business here in America,” says Rafif. “My first day in America, I went to my brother’s house and he invited us to eat lunch at Toscano Italian Grill. He said it was the best Italian food he’s ever had, and when they wanted a good meal to make them full, they went to Toscano.”

A friendship grew between the Barmaddas and Toscano’s owner, so when the time came that the owner wanted to sell Toscano Italian Grill, Rami and his wife jumped at the chance to run a business that they were truly proud of.

And proud they remain, overflowing with information about the way they take pride in preparing their food, making their customers happy, and working in a family environment. You’re not a friend at Toscano Italian Grill, you’re a part of the family as I came to know within the first five minutes of walking in.

As a lover of pizza, I had to order one of their brick-oven prepared pies, made with fresh dough, homemade marinara sauce, and always fresh ingredients. With a beautifully browned crust and hot bubbly cheese, Toscano’s pizza is a favorite for a million and one reasons (one being that their ten-inch pizza can be prepared on gluten-free crust), but their menu is far and wide, so one trip just for pizza won’t be enough.

Their chicken alfredo, lasagna, and multitude of sandwiches, pastas, and seafood dishes are all favorites, but their new lobster ravioli is mouth-wateringly made with ‘pink’ sauce, a mixture of fresh made marinara sauce and fresh alfredo sauce that’s so good you’ll be bringing friends to try it.

“Our Alfredo sauce is homemade with fresh cream, milk and mozzarella cheese,” says Rami. “We make it right when you order it so it’s a fresh as can be.”

If there’s one thing that comes across from the first bite of food, it’s just how fresh everything is. Expect the same fresh made dough for pizzas, calzones, and strombolis, and fresh greens and vegetables on a salad or atop your pizza pie, but make sure you leave room for dessert as they serve special fried Oreos, fried Reese’s, and fried cheesecake along with a variety of other sweet treats.

And if you’re looking to cater a large scale event, whether it’s a wedding, office function, or a reunion, Toscano’s special catering menu is perfect to feed your family and friends for a reasonable price. Delivery is available for both catering as well as every day to go orders as they deliver themselves and partner with delivery services like UberEats and GrubHub.

But know that if you choose to dine at Toscano’s, they offer something that many places in Chattanooga lack: a large, free parking lot to accommodate you and all your friends.

One thing Rafif and Rami want to make sure customers know is that their main goal is for you to leave happy and full. Since taking over Toscano Italian Grill in April of 2017, nothing has changed other than management.

The same chefs dedicated to perfection and flavor are still whipping up your favorites in the kitchen, and the same family friendly atmosphere can be felt. While they don’t serve alcohol or pork products, Toscano makes up for it with their amazingly prepared meals, prices, and hospitality in a kid-friendly atmosphere that will have you coming back time and time again to enjoy outstanding food with your newfound family.

Toscano Italian Grill

6219 Lee Hwy #8

(423) 805-3888

Open Daily : 10:30am – 9pm

toscanositaliangrilltn.com and on Facebook