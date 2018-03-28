Dining Out: Moe's Southwest Grill

Fresh Southwestern fare, aptly named after your favorite pop culture icons

Only one restaurant can make you smile by shouting at you the moment you walk in the door. “Welcome to Moe’s!” is the signature greeting of one of Chattanooga’s most delicious southwest-style eateries.

Moe’s Southwest Grill boats two Chattanooga locations, on Gunbarrel and Highway 153, as well as a location inside UTC’s university center and a Fort Oglethorpe store for all your queso-topped needs.

Well established in the Chattanooga market, Moe’s has carved out its own place in the hearts and stomachs of Chattanoogans, and continuously goes head to head with some tough competition.

Their menu offers everything from burritos, nachos, and burrito bowls (sans burrito) to quesadillas, tacos, salads, and their signature stacks, which is the collaboration of a burrito and taco in one. All the crunch of a taco and all the softness of a flour tortilla burrito, the stack is a personal favorite and can be customized to your perfect preference, like all of Moe’s menu options.

If you’ve ever been to Moe’s, you’ve probably wondered why all the menu options had…odd names.

“Most of the items are pop culture references,” says owner Trey Koontz. “Our salad, the Close Talker, comes directly from Seinfeld where Judge Reinhold plays a character that everyone said was a little bit of a close talker.”

And budding from the pop culture references, a quesadilla isn’t a quesadilla, it’s a John Coctosan, an alias of Chevy Chase in the movie Fletch. Or if you want a chicken club quesadilla order a First Rule of Chicken Club, an obvious nod to Fight Club. In this case, I think it is okay to tell people how delicious the quesadilla was despite the first rule...

Whether you’re a meat-eater or a vegetarian, Moe’s can whip up whatever you like. If you want protein, choose from grass-fed steak, all-natural adobo chicken, pork carnitas, 100 percent ground beef, or organic tofu. The toppings are almost too many to list, but the staples include seasoned rice, black or pinto beans, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and so many more, all perfectly doused in creamy, white-gold queso (if you’re into that kind of cheesy goodness.)

For those of you seasoned Moe’s patrons, you’ve probably noticed the interesting, food-filled artwork on their walls. What you may not know is that one-hundred percent of the food featured in the photos is used in-store at Moe’s, and with their Rockin’ Rewards app you can experience the photos in augmented reality.

Download the app next time you head to Moe’s and not only will you access the photos’ secrets, but you’ll get a free order of queso just for signing up with the app, and who doesn’t want free queso?

Beyond their greeting setting them apart from the competition, every Moe’s entree comes with free chips and access to the salsa bar, which features five to six signature salsas, with two being seasonal and periodically rotating.

Right now they’re featuring Ghostujang salsa, an extra spicy, but slightly sweet ghost pepper salsa, and Ahhhhhvocado, a mild salsa made with tomatillos, peppers, guac, and lime juice. Staple salsas like tomatillo, kaiser, and el guano can always be found on the bar, made fresh every morning.

Moe’s can be ordered online, whether it’s just one meal or a catering spread for any wedding event, get together, or work lunch. Their catering is reasonably priced and takes one more stress out of event planning with their delivery and set up.

Moe’s is the place to go for a quick bite at lunch or for a dinner with the whole family, meaning no clean-up and dish-washing for you. Moe Mondays offer burritos at just $5.99 and Tuesdays kid’s meals are only 99 cents with the purchase of an adult entree.

Family-friendly and an all-around fun place to hang out, Moe’s is always ready to welcome you.

Moe's Southwest Grill

1820 Gunbarrel Rd., Chattanooga, TN - (423) 553-6930

5510-A Highway 153, Hixson, TN - (423) 875-8757

73 Parkway Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA - (706) 419-8511

www.moes.com